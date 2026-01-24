Here's how to keep your pets safe during the winter storm set to hit Boston this weekend

A major winter storm is set to hit Boston over the weekend, bringing between 12 to 20 inches of snow to the area. Many agencies and residents have already begun to prepare for the snowstorm, but it's important to not forget to protect your pets from the dangerous conditions.

Here are tips from the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) to help ensure your pet is safe during the storm.

Limit time outdoors

Your pet's age, weight, breed, height, and health conditions can impact how they react to cold weather.

"You will probably need to shorten your dog's walks in very cold weather to protect you both from weather-associated health risks," the AVMA said.

Elderly animals or ones with arthritis may struggle to walk on ice and snow. If possible, clear a small area for your pet to use the bathroom to prevent falls.

Proper winter attire for pets

If you have a short-haired pet and need to take them outside for a bathroom break, then they should wear a coat. The AVMA recommends that people have multiple coats on hand so that their furry friend doesn't wear a wet coat, which can actually make them colder outside.

It is also recommended that your pup wear the dreaded booties during walks to prevent contact with ice, salt, and other chemicals. But if they can't tolerate the booties, then petroleum jelly, paw balms, and creams work as well. Pets' paws are incredibly tender areas and can easily crack and bleed during harsh conditions. Make sure to wipe them down and care for them by keeping them dry, clean, and moisturized.

"During a walk, a sudden lameness may be due to an injury or may be due to ice accumulation between his/her toes. You may be able to reduce the chance of iceball accumulation by clipping the hair between your dog's toes," the AVMA said.

Some de-icing agents, like antifreeze, are lethal to pets even in small doses. If your animal comes into contact with it on a walk or from a spill in your own home, then make sure that you wash their legs, feet, and stomach. Contact your vet immediately if you believe your animal has ingested poison or the ASPCA Poison Control at 888-426-4435.

Should you leave animals out in the snow?

"If it is too cold outside for you, it's probably too cold for your pet," the ASPCA said on its website. "Like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia and generally should be kept inside."

That includes dogs that are typically more accustomed to cold, including huskies.

If you need to keep your animal outside during the storm, make sure it has a warm shelter that protects it from the wind. They should have access to fresh, not frozen water in a plastic container as their tongues can easily freeze to metal bowls. Ensure that the floor of their shelter is off the ground and that they have warm, dry bedding. It is not recommended to include a space heater or heat lamp because it can cause a fire or burns to your pet. All shelters should have a door or heavy duty flap to prevent wind from entering.

Do not leave your pets in a vehicle either. They can keep cold air in and act as a refrigerator.

Many animals, including small wildlife and stray cats, may flock to parked vehicles to stay warm, especially if they were recently used. Before starting your car, make a loud noise, honk the horn, and hit the hood a few times to make sure that nothing has taken refuge inside your engine.

Knowing the signs of hypothermia in pets

Be sure to recognize the signs of hypothermia and frostbite in pets. Click here to see signs of hypothermia in dogs and here for signs in cats.

"If your pet is whining, shivering, seems anxious, slows down or stops moving, seems weak, or starts looking for warm places to burrow, get them back inside quickly," the AVMA said. "If you suspect your pet has hypothermia or frostbite, consult your veterinarian immediately."

Can you let your pet off-leash during a storm?

The answer is no. While it may be tempting to let your pet frolic in the several inches of snow, it can actually be incredibly dangerous because scents are easily lost during winter conditions, causing your pet to get confused and lost.

Ensure your pet has an up-to-date microchip or collar ID and keep them leashed at all times.

The Massachusetts Office of Preparedness and Emergency Management also reminds pet owners to keep their animals leashed at all times near frozen water like rivers and lakes. If your pet falls through the ice, call 911. Do not go after them if you cannot reach them from the shore. Click here for ice safety tips.

Provide extra beds and food

Your animals will be thrilled to hear that they can eat a bit more during the winter months. The extra calories can help their bodies keep them warm, but they should not be overfed, which can have an adverse effect. They should also drink plenty of water.

Much like humans, our pets may rotate between being too hot and too cold. The AVMA recommends providing your pet with multiple sleeping options to help them regulate their body temperature indoors. Try to keep them away from radiators and space heaters to prevent any accidental burns and away from any drafts.

Planning ahead

If you lose power in the storm or need to relocate due to dangerous conditions, it is important that you are prepared for every member of your family. Keep any prescription medications your pet may use on hand, as well as extra food and water. The Red Cross also recommends preparing a pet emergency kit. For more information about a pet safety checklist, click here.