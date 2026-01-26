Boston residents enjoy snow day by skiing and sledding on the Common after storm blankets city

Boston is digging out after one of the biggest snowstorms in years.

The mounting snow totals left people with a work hard, play hard situation. It blanketed the Boston Common sledding hills with snow, while leaving commuters with cars encased in white.

"I have been here since, I don't even know, about 8 p.m. last night. I came out again around midnight to celebrate the [Patriots] win a bit. I got a couple of layers off of the car. This is my third time shoveling the car out," says South Boston resident Brendan Whalen.

"Starting to get pretty tough"

"It was like fluffier yesterday, but now it's just starting to get pretty tough," says fellow Southie neighbor Danny Micelotta as he stares at his snow-trapped vehicle, "I am probably going to keep it in there for a few days."

While high snow totals are not new for Massachusetts, it can be a new experience for transplants like Tennessee native Harrison Davis.

"I love shoveling snow! It's great! I didn't do it as a kid, so that's why I love it now," says Davis, who may be the only person smiling in Southie as he shovels, "I mean everyone is just kind of working together, sharing shovels, helping each other shovel out each other's cars."

Sledding on Boston Common

For those city folks who were able to get out and about, the Boston Common became a major attraction. The hills were swarmed with kids sledding and people snowboarding and skiing.

"We're just sledding. It's like a Boston tradition," says youngster Lillian Rausel, "Always use the hills that have lots of bumps. The tubes are the fastest."

"It seems like a roller coaster, and especially along the hills it's like a funner roller coaster," said Lillian's friend Miriam Spina.

Some people took to the common on cross country skis to get around to coffee shops or even as a way to get to work.

"We are used to seeing this urban landscape, and then it gets totally transformed into this when it snows. All of these kids come out of no where," says Lora Muilenburg who was cross country skiing the Common with her dog Yip in a backpack on her back, "He only weighs 8 lbs., so 2 feet of snow, he gets buried."

A feeling most of the state can relate to.