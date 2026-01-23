Maps give in-depth look at Boston weather forecast for major snowstorm and extreme cold this weekend

Boston is in for a one-two punch of winter weather this weekend. The forecast calls for an Arctic blast to bring extreme cold to the region, followed by a snowstorm that could dump a foot of snow or more in Massachusetts.

The WBZ Weather Team has been tracking the bitter cold and the potential for a major snow system all week. Take a look at the forecast maps below that show what you can expect, from below-zero temperatures to heavy snow that will make travel hazardous.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Extreme cold alerts

The National Weather Service has issued extreme cold watches and warnings.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Wind chills will be brutally cold, especially Friday night into Saturday morning.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

"Feels like" temperatures will be around -20 degrees or even colder, especially in the western part of state.

WBZ-TV graphics CBS Boston

Frostbite can set in within 30 minutes during this kind of cold.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Winter Storm Warning

This is a massive storm system, affecting millions of people across a wide swath of the country.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect from New Mexico to Vermont.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

All of Massachusetts is under a Winter Storm Warning from 7 a.m. Sunday through 8 p.m. Monday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Snowstorm timeline and travel impacts

The snow will begin falling Sunday morning.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Expect severe travel impacts starting at 3 pm. Sunday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The snow will start piling up on Sunday afternoon.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

It will continue snowing through the day on Monday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Snow accumulation

A widespread 12-20" is expected for most of Massachusetts. Lesser amounts are expected on Cape Cod, where the snow will be wetter and heavier.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

There are two potential areas highlighted in the map below that could see more than 20 inches thanks to ocean-enhanced snow bands or the "fluff factor" enhancing snow totals.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The WBZ Weather Team considers 6 inches of snow in Boston a "lock," and there's a high chance of at least a foot of snow.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Snowfall forecast factors

The cold air will play a big factor in determining how high the snow totals get, thanks to the "fluff factor."

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

An inch of water typically produces 10 inches of snow, but the ratio will be much higher with this storm.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston