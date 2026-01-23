Watch CBS News
Maps give in-depth look at Boston weather forecast for major snowstorm and extreme cold this weekend

By
Terry Eliasen, Exec. Weather Producer
WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer
Terry Eliasen is a meteorologist and executive producer of the WBZ-TV Weather Team. He has worked at WBZ for more than 20 years.
Terry Eliasen, Exec. Weather Producer,
Neal Riley
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.
Neal Riley

Boston is in for a one-two punch of winter weather this weekend. The forecast calls for an Arctic blast to bring extreme cold to the region, followed by a snowstorm that could dump a foot of snow or more in Massachusetts.

The WBZ Weather Team has been tracking the bitter cold and the potential for a major snow system all week. Take a look at the forecast maps below that show what you can expect, from below-zero temperatures to heavy snow that will make travel hazardous.

big-thing.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Extreme cold alerts

The National Weather Service has issued extreme cold watches and warnings.

cold-alert.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Wind chills will be brutally cold, especially Friday night into Saturday morning.

wind-chill-forecast.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

"Feels like" temperatures will be around -20 degrees or even colder, especially in the western part of state.

feels-like-maps.jpg
WBZ-TV graphics CBS Boston

Frostbite can set in within 30 minutes during this kind of cold.

frostbite-risk.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston
weather-timeline.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Winter Storm Warning

This is a massive storm system, affecting millions of people across a wide swath of the country.

severity-index.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect from New Mexico to Vermont.

us-watches-warnings.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

All of Massachusetts is under a Winter Storm Warning from 7 a.m. Sunday through 8 p.m. Monday.

winter-storm-warning.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Snowstorm timeline and travel impacts

The snow will begin falling Sunday morning.

snow-timeline-bar-graph.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Expect severe travel impacts starting at 3 pm. Sunday.

severe-travel-impact.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston
local-impact-snow.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The snow will start piling up on Sunday afternoon.

hour-snow-mpact.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

It will continue snowing through the day on Monday.

monday-130.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Click here for a detailed timeline of the storm.

Snow accumulation

A widespread 12-20" is expected for most of Massachusetts. Lesser amounts are expected on Cape Cod, where the snow will be wetter and heavier.

total-for-maps.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

There are two potential areas highlighted in the map below that could see more than 20 inches thanks to ocean-enhanced snow bands or the "fluff factor" enhancing snow totals. 

jackpot-snow.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The WBZ Weather Team considers 6 inches of snow in Boston a "lock," and there's a high chance of at least a foot of snow.

high-storm-confidence.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Snowfall forecast factors

The cold air will play a big factor in determining how high the snow totals get, thanks to the "fluff factor."

snow-map-factors.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

An inch of water typically produces 10 inches of snow, but the ratio will be much higher with this storm.

snow-ratio.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston
snowflake-type-graphic.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

