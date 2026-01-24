Boston declares snow emergency, parking ban for weekend storm and cancels school Monday

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a snow emergency ahead of Sunday's snowstorm, triggering rules about parking and the use of space savers in the city. She also announced that the city's public schools will be closed on Monday.

The snow emergency and parking ban begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Boston public schools closed

Boston Public Schools will be closed on Monday, one of several districts giving families advance warning of the day off. You can find the latest list of school closings here. BPS activities and sports on Sunday and Monday are also cancelled.

"We encourage our students and our families to stay safe in the cold and the snow," Boston Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said. "I hope our students enjoy their first snow day safety, and at home."

Skipper also reminded residents that parking is not allowed in school lots during a snow emergency.

Wu urged businesses in the city to allow employees to work from home on Monday, where possible. City building will be closed both Sunday and Monday, including libraries and community centers.

"We could be in whiteout conditions, so we really will need every one to stay off the roads wherever possible and give our crews the space to work," Wu said.

Boston snow emergency parking

During a snow emergency, parking is not allowed on Boston's major roads in order to give plow drivers room to clear the streets. Violators will have their cars ticketed and towed.

Click here for a list of streets that are restricted in Boston during a snow emergency.

Residents can start parking at designated lots and garages two hours before the snow emergency goes into effect. Click here for a list of lots and garages that offer discounted parking to Boston residents with parking stickers.

Cars must be removed from the garage or lot within two hours of the ban's expiration before drivers are charged the standard parking rate.

Boston space saver rules

A snow emergency means that most Boston residents who shovel out a parking spot can put out a space saver - which have a controversial history in the city.

Space savers, which can take the form of a chair, traffic cone or even a replica Eiffel Tower, can only be used during a snow emergency and must be removed 48 hours after the snow emergency ends. Any space savers still on the street after that will be picked up with the trash.

An Eiffel Tower space saver in Southie (WBZ-TV)

Drivers who have taken a "saved" space in Boston, even more than two days after space savers were supposed to be removed, have endured threats and vandalism to their cars.

Space savers are banned in the South End and Bay Village neighborhoods.