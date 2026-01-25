Watch CBS News
Biggest snow storm in years arrives in the Boston area. Track the path here on weather radar.

The biggest winter snow storm to hit the country in years is covering more than 2,000 miles and it's moving through Massachusetts.

The snow will start out light on Sunday morning and then intensify in the afternoon. It will be heavy the rest of the evening and last overnight into Monday. As much as two feet could fall in some areas.

You can follow the track of the storm all weekend with the CBS News Boston weather radar below.

