Woman killed by plow driver while walking with husband in Norwood MBTA lot during winter storm

A woman in Norwood, Massachusetts was hit and killed by a plow truck while walking with her husband in an MBTA parking lot during Sunday's winter storm.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the MBTA Norwood Central parking lot.

Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said the 51-year-old woman and her 47-year-old husband were walking through the lot when a plow truck driver in a Ford F350 backed into them.

The driver, a 33-year-old man, is not an MBTA employee. Sullivan said the man was clearing snow for a private company that was contracted by the MBTA.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene as a result of her injuries. Her husband was rushed to an area hospital with injuries, but is expected to survive.

Transit police detectives and the Norfolk County District Attorney's office are investigating the woman's death.

Sullivan said the plow driver remained on scene and cooperated with detectives.

"This is an unimaginable horrific incident," Sullivan said. "On behalf of the Transit Police and the entire MBTA organization we express our most sincere condolences to the victim's family and friends. Our thought and prayers are with them."

The names of the woman and her husband have not yet been released.

No additional information about the incident is currently available.

The incident came during a winter storm that is bringing more than a foot of snow throughout Massachusetts. Some parts of the state could receive two feet of snow.