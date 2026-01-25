How many inches of snow are we getting? Here's a look at the Massachusetts totals so far.

Massachusetts is getting buried with a huge winter storm that got underway on Sunday. The snow is expected to continue falling through Monday, with two feet of snow possible in some parts of Massachusetts.

Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

These totals have been reported as of 1 p.m. on Sunday. Follow throughout the day to keep up with snow totals from the storm.

Feeding Hills 7.5"

East Longmeadow 7.0"

West Peabody 7.0"

East Springfield 6.2"

Dighton 6.1"

Dighton 6.0"

Wilbraham 6.0"

Ludlow 6.0"

Ashby 5.5" (Elevation: 1090 feet)

Westminster 5.5"

Oxford 5.5"

Springfield 5.3"

Hingham 5.3"

Southbridge 5.2"

Pembroke 5.0"

Millis 5.0"

Holyoke 5.0"

Middleboro 4.7"

Southwick 4.5'

Leicester 4.5"

Holden 4.5"

Rockland 4.5"

Kingston 4.5"

West Springfield 4.5"

Mansfield 4.5" (W.E.: 0.37")

Auburn 4.5"

Westfield 4.5"

Chicopee 4.5" (2 reports)

Ludlow 4.5"

Worcester 4.4"

Shrewsbury 4.3" (2 reports)

New Bedford 4.3"

Lunenburg 4.2"