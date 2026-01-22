Will this weekend's snow make history? A look back at Boston's biggest snowstorms.

Much like the Patriots in the playoffs, Boston has been on "snow hiatus" for the last several years. That will change this weekend as the Boston area is bracing for a storm that could bring a widespread 10"-20" of snow.

Those who may have moved to the area after the winter of 2022, may have a pretty weak opinion of what our winters are like here. We have been in a snow drought like you read about.

The biggest snowstorms in Boston in the last four winters (including this one) have been between 3.5"-5.3".

Second longest stretch without 6" snowstorm

Perhaps the most astounding stat of all, it has been 1,427 days since Boston received 6" or more in a single snowstorm, the second longest stretch on record.

That storm occurred on February 25, 2022.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

It has been nearly as long since Boston had their last 12" snowstorm, that came on January 29, 2022.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Looking at the total snow in Boston year by year going back to that infamous winter of 2014-2015, you can see we have only had two above average winters, 2017-2018 and 2021-2022 and those were only slightly above average.

Boston averages just under 50" per season and that is just about how much snow the city has had if you combine the last 3 winters.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Least snowy 10-year stretch in history

If you take any 10-year stretch in Boston's recorded history, the last 10 years rank as the #1 least snowy. Yes, you read that correctly, Boston has never had less snow in a 10-year period than in the last 10 years.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

OK native New Englanders, here is where we puff out our chests and say, "I remember the good ol' days"...snowfall up to the top of our homes and basketball hoops. We even had to bring in heavy loaders to ship our snow to snow farms not that long ago.

Crazy thing is, those "good ol' days" actually weren't that long ago.

The snowiest 10-year stretch in Boston's recorded history was 2008-2009 through 2017-2018.

Look at all those big snow years.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Top 7 snowstorms in Boston

Three of the top seven snowstorms in Boston came between 2003 and 2022. We had quite a stretch there for a while. It seemed like we were setting new snowfall records each year, literally rewriting the record books.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Looking a bit closer at that list, there are some real doozies.

Raise your hand if you remember the Blizzard of '78, our second biggest snowstorm on record.

Or, how about the infamous April Fools' Day storm in 1997, #4 on the list.

Similarities with 2003 storm

Most of you may have no recollection of the Presidents Day storm in 2003, despite the fact that it is our single greatest snowfall on record.

Sure, it was a lot of snow, 27.6" to be exact. But, as far as nor'easters go, it really wasn't all that bad. The snow was very light and fluffy, and Boston got in a heavy snow band late in the storm that beefed up the final numbers. There may be some similarities between that event and our storm coming this weekend. We are not forecasting as much snow as 2003, but the idea will be the same ... very light and fluffy, no coastal flooding issues, moderate wind gusts, and hopefully, very little wind damage or power outages.

Will this weekend's storm find its way onto our historical lists? It is unlikely but not impossible. Either way, with the Pats in the playoffs and a major storm raging outside, this weekend is going to feel like a real trip back in time.

Go Pats and stay safe.