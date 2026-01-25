New England Patriots headed to Super Bowl LX after withstanding Denver Broncos

It wasn't pretty, but the New England Patriots are headed to Super Bowl LX after beating the Denver Broncos, 10-7, in the AFC Championship Game.

The Patriots offense struggled against a top-rated Denver Broncos defense. But New England's own defense held backup Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham in check, and withstood miserable weather conditions to win.

Denver had a chance to tie the game on a 46-yard field with 4:42 to play. But Will Lutz's kick missed.

With 2:11 left, cornerback Christian Gonzalez intercepted Stidham to help put the team in position to bleed out the clock.

Patriots headed to Super Bowl LX

On the ensuing third down with just over one minute to play, quarterback Drake Maye scrambled for a critical first down that allowed the Patriots to get into victory formation and finish the win.

New England will play either the Los Angeles Rams or Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl.

The Patriots had a lengthy drive to start the second half, but only got three points. After taking 9:31 off the clock in the third quarter, the Patriots were stopped on third down and had to settle for a chip shot Andy Borregales field goal to take the 10-7 lead with 5:29 to go in the frame.

With 11 seconds left in the third quarter and a driving snow, Borregales missed a 46-yard field goal wide right, leaving the score 10-7. It stayed there heading into the final quarter and for the rest of the game.

New England beats Denver Broncos

Stidham came out hot to start the game. He was 4 for 8 in the opening quarter, including a stunning 52-yard bomb to Marvin Mims to set up a 6-yard touchdown to Courtland Sutton less than five minutes into the game.

With Denver holding the 7-0 lead, the New England offense sputtered throughout the first half.

New England caught a massive break with 2:59 to play before halftime. Stidham felt the pressure and while trying to escape it, lost the ball. The Patriots recovered the ball and were given possession on the Denver 12-yard-line.

Maye cashed in two plays later, taking a quarterback draw in for a 6-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

Will Lutz missed a 54-yard field goal just before halftime, then Borregales missed a desperation 63-yard kick of his own as time expired. That sent the teams into the locker room tied at 7-7.

Super Bowl LX takes place Sunday, February 8, in Santa Clara, Calif.