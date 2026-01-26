Neighbors in Andover, Massachusetts chip in to help with snow cleanup

Snow continued falling across Andover on Monday, blanketing the town with nearly 20 inches of powder and counting. The scraping of plow trucks and the roar of snowblowers echoed through town as cars sat buried in snowdrifts and neighbors spent hours clearing driveways.

"We haven't had that in a while, this accumulation, this is pretty good." said Bill Carle of Andover as he was shoveling his driveway. "This you feel, I'm tired."

For Felix Garcia of Lawrence, the storm brought back memories of a major snowfall more than two decades ago.

"It looked like this in 2003," Garcia said, referring to the President's Day Blizzard.

"We have to clean the snow, don't have a choice, but we're done now. I'm done here. I got to go help my neighbor now. They are older I'll go help them clean," Garcia added.

That helping spirit was on display throughout this corner of Essex County as residents pitched in for one another.

One of the few businesses open Monday morning, the Andover Gulf Gas Station owned by Sam Dagher, a familiar and friendly figure in Andover who embodies that spirit.

"Came in at 6 a.m. had my coffee, helped out cleaning, gotta keep going right, just another day in paradise," he said.

"Another Day in Paradise," is his well-known phrase on display at his business---and even buried in snow he says his outlook hadn't changed.

"This is too easy, you guys are lucky to have snow, rain all this, that keeps the world going," Dagher added.

For children with a day off from school, the storm kept the fun going.

"It's fun but the snow is like thick so its hard to go down a little," said 9 year-old Devin Harris who was sledding with friends at a hill near Andover High School.

Meantime road crews have been working nonstop since Sunday and conditions were improving Monday night, but drivers are still being urged to stay off the roads and travel cautiously as snow continues to fall.