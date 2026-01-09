Market Basket is the second-best grocery store chain in the country, new ranking says

Market Basket is America's No. 2 grocery store chain for a second year in a row, a new ranking finds.

The Tewksbury, Massachusetts-headquartered supermarket with nearly 100 stores in New England is runner-up on the list of best grocery retailers compiled by customer data science company dunnhumby. Topping the ranking once again was H-E-B, a Texas-based chain.

Dunnhumby said the most important factor in a retailer's long-term success is "saving customers money."

"Consumers across all income levels are feeling the squeeze and making more price-conscious choices," Matt O'Grady, president of the Americas for dunnhumby, said in a statement. "In this environment, building trust with American shoppers has never been more critical."

Several other options for Massachusetts shoppers also made the Top 20 list, including Costco (No. 4), Aldi (5), Trader Joe's (7), Amazon Fresh (8), Wegmans (9), Walmart (11) and Westboro-based BJ's (20). Springfield-based Big Y was also recognized by dunhnhumby for its quality and wide variety of local products.

The high ranking comes amid a long-running family power struggle at Market Basket. The board of directors fired popular CEO Arthur T. Demoulas in September, months after suspending him for allegedly planning a work stoppage. Both sides sued each other and went to trial in Delaware in December. The court is expected to make a decision sometime this year.

In 2014, Market Basket saw an unprecedented customer boycott when Demoulas was fired the first time. Thousands of employees walked off the job to support "Artie T," and supermarket shelves went bare as many truck drivers refused to make deliveries.