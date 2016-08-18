TV
New "Game of Thrones" episode mistakenly airs in Europe
HBO subscribers in Spain and Nordic countries had access to an unaired episode one week ahead of schedule by mistake
Bob Odenkirk on his character's transformation in "Better Call Saul"
Show has earned nine prime-time Emmy nominations for its third season including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jaleel White reflects on Urkel and new show "Me, Myself & I"
Jaleel White is ready to lose the oversized glasses and show fans a more adult side of himself in a new comedy
Susan Sarandon: "It's so liberating to play bad guys"
The Oscar-winning actress plays a steely Hollywood studio executive on the Showtime series "Ray Donovan"
Stars get political at Teen Choice Awards
The Teen Choice Awards hit a more serious note than usual, with the two-hour broadcast coming a day after the violence at a rally of white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia
Everybody loves Ray Romano
The star of "Get Shorty" is pretty serious - and modest - about his comedy
Anthony Scaramucci to visit "Late Show"
CBS late-night comic announced that former White House communications director will appear on the Monday, August 14 broadcast
"Carpool Karaoke" series debuts with Will Smith and James Corden
The series "Carpool Karaoke" made its debut on Apple Music with Will Smith and James Corden
David Letterman announces Netflix talk show
David Letterman is returning to TV, but this time the former "Late Show" host is coming to Netflix
CBS, CBS Sports, Showtime and more join DirecTV Now
AT&T's DirecTV Now subscribers will soon be able to watch "The NFL on CBS" and more live, thanks to a new agreement with CBS Corporation
Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry to perform at MTV VMAs
Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Lorde and the Weeknd will join host Katy Perry at the show later this month
Princess Diana doc gets network's highest ratings for 2017
Focumentary about Princess Diana was British network Channel 4's highest-rating show of 2017
ESPN8: The Ocho from "Dodgeball" to air for 24 hours
More than 10 years after "DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story," ESPN is launching a real-life ESPN8: The Ocho for a 24-hour special on Tuesday
"Will & Grace" reboot gets second season
NBC is betting on "Will & Grace"
Covers for "Star Trek: Discovery" books revealed
"Star Trek: Discovery" is out in less than two months, but fans can whet their appetites for the latest "Star Trek" adventure by checking out the covers of the series' new comic book and novel
Out of the ashes: Dick Cavett on rebuilding his historic Montauk home
After a fire destroyed his 1880s Long Island seafront house, the former TV talk show host built an exact replica
Mandy Moore on "This Is Us," making a music comeback
Moore calls "This Is Us" "the best job I've ever hard," and she says she wants to work her way back into music somehow
Mario Cantone impersonates Anthony Scaramucci
Mario Cantone impersonated the new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon to star in TV series
Jennifer Aniston is returning to the small screen with her "Friends" younger sister Reese Witherspoon
"The Last Tycoon" stars bring F. Scott Fitzgerald to life
Amazon's new show "The Last Tycoon" is Hollywood's latest attempt to adapt F. Scott Fitzgerald's work
"The Last Tycoon" stars on adapting F. Scott Fitzgerald
Matt Bomer and Dominique McElligott talk about how they brought F. Scott Fitzgerald's Depression-era book, "The Last Tycoon," to life in their new series.
June Foray, voice of Rocky the Flying Squirrel, dead at 99
Foray died Wednesday at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles of cardiac arrest, but she had been in fragile health
Charlie Rose talks about heart surgery on "Late Show"
"CBS This Morning" co-host talked to Stephen Colbert on the "Late Show" about his heart surgery
Usher teaches Corden how to dance on "Carpool Karaoke"
When James Corden got "Caught Up" in traffic and needed to use a carpool lane, Usher came to the rescue
Korean broadcasters launch streaming site Kocowa in U.S.
New streaming service brings Korean content to U.S., direct from broadcasters in South Korea
Charlie Rowe helps save the world in "Salvation"
Comic-Con 2017: "Black Panther," "Wonder Woman II," "Stranger Things"
-
Billy Ray Cyrus on new show and balancing family and fame
Martin Landau, Oscar-winning actor, dead at 89
Jodie Whittaker named the first female "Doctor Who"
"The Defiant Ones" explores Jimmy Iovine's relationship with Dr. Dre
New documentary explores gay life in China
Actress Carol Kane on the success of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
Haley Joel Osment talks about his eccentric new role on "Silicon Valley"