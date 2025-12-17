CBS News special celebrates Rob Reiner's life and legacy

As an actor, director, filmmaker and humanitarian, Rob Reiner impacted and inspired the lives of millions. Now, CBS celebrates his life and life's work through the eyes of those who knew him in "CBS News: Rob Reiner - Scenes from a Life," a one-hour special that will be broadcast Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Kathy Bates, Annette Bening, Albert Brooks, Michael Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland, Jerry O'Connell and Mandy Patinkin are among Reiner's friends who open up in new, emotional interviews about his extraordinary career and legacy. The special also features Reiner in his own words, pulling from CBS News' vast archive of interviews with the Hollywood legend, including his last sit-down with Lesley Stahl on "60 Minutes" this fall.

CBS News looks back at Reiner's life through some of his iconic films — "The Princess Bride," "When Harry Met Sally," "Misery," "This is Spinal Tap," "The American President" and "Stand By Me" — as well as his work as a star in the classic sitcom "All In The Family."

Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, Dec. 14. Their son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested in connection with their deaths.