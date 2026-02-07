Jake Paul joins Vance to watch U.S. women's hockey team win Olympic match

Vice President JD Vance sat with influencer and boxer Jake Paul as they watched the U.S. women's hockey team ease to a 5-0 win over Finland at the Winter Olympics on Saturday.

Vance and his family entered during the intermission at the end of the first period, with the U.S. leading 1-0. Paul joined them shortly after. Paul's fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, is a speedskater for the Netherlands at the Milano Cortina Games.

Vance sat with his youngest child, daughter Mirabel, on his lap. Usha Vance, wearing a sweatshirt with "USA" in big letters, clapped along to Queen's "We Will Rock You," before the second period started.

Vice President JD Vance attends a preliminary round match of women's ice hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. Petr David Josek / AP

The vice president and his wife stood and clapped when the U.S. women's team scored a goal. They were back on their feet, cheering a few minutes later when the U.S. women scored again.

Among those seated near Vance were 2010 Olympic figure skating gold medalist Evan Lysacek and hockey's twin sisters, Hall of Famers Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando. They were members of the U.S. gold medal-winning team at the 2018 Winter Games.

It's the second time that Vance has watched the U.S. women's team at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

He was also at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena on Thursday, when the U.S. beat Czechia 5-1 in its opening game of the preliminary round.