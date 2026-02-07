Watch CBS News
Nancy Pelosi to endorse Jack Schlossberg in New York congressional race

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to endorse Jack Schlossberg, John F. Kennedy's grandson, in the Democratic primary race for New York's 12th Congressional District, a source familiar confirmed to CBS News Saturday.

The endorsement has been in the works for weeks, a person familiar said, but has not yet been announced publicly.

The 33-year-old Schlossberg, the son of Caroline Kennedy and first cousin of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., announced his campaign in November.

Jack Schlossberg
Jack Schlossberg, grandson of late President John. F Kennedy, speaks to members of the New York State Nurses Association outside Mount Sinai West on Jan. 12, 2026, in New York City. Edna Leshowitz / Getty Images

The online political commentator joined a highly competitive field of Democratic candidates fighting to replace retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler. The field includes state Assemblymen Alex Bores and Micah Lasher, as well as attorney George Conway and journalist Jami Floyd.

Schlossberg campaigned with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election cycle in an effort to help them connect with young voters, and is running a progressive campaign with an emphasis on social media.

If he wins, Schlossberg would be at least the seventh member of the extended Kennedy family to serve in Congress.

New York's 12th Congressional District is a wealthy, Democratic-leaning area, made up of Manhattan's Midtown, Upper East Side, and Upper West Side.

The New York Times was first to report the news of Pelosi's planned endorsement.

