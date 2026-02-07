Dee Snider resigns from "Twisted Sister" citing health issues, band cancels reunion shows

Heavy metal band Twisted Sister canceled its 50th anniversary reunion shows on Friday after lead singer Dee Snider resigned, citing health issues.

The band posted on social media saying the "sudden and unexpected resignation" of Snider has forced them to cancel all shows starting from April through the beginning of the summer.

"The future of Twisted Sister will be determined in the next several weeks," the band said.

Dee Snider of Twisted Sister performs on August 30, 2024 in New Jersey. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

Snider said in a statement that at 70 years old, he's found his body can "no longer push the boundaries of rock and roll fury," as it had for decades. He wrote that he suffers from degenerative arthritis and has had several surgeries over the years, but regardless of the intervention, Snider said he is in pain after performing only a few songs.

He said he doesn't want to slow down while on stage, but he recognizes his own limitations.

Twisted Sister is best known for the 1984 hit singles "We're Not Gonna Take It" and "I Wanna Rock," and the MTV videos accompanying each that were heavily played. "We're Not Gonna Take It," was Twisted Sister's sole Top 40 hit and has morphed into a political anthem throughout the years.

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan used the song in 2012 for campaign stops when he was Mitt Romney's running mate until Snider put a stop to it. During President Trump's first run for office in 2015, he used the song as exit music after rallies.

The band's core lineup for the reunion tour included Snider, longtime guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda, drummer Joe Franco and bassist Russell Pzutto.