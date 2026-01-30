Catherine O'Hara, star of "Beetlejuice," "Home Alone" and "Schitt's Creek," dies at 71

Actor Catherine O'Hara, known for her roles in "Home Alone," "Beetlejuice," and "Schitt's Creek," has died at 71, according to a statement from her agency, CAA.

O'Hara died at her Los Angeles home "following a brief illness," her agency said in a statement.

A private celebration of life will be held by her family, the statement said.

O'Hara was born in Canada and started her career at Toronto's Second City Theater, where she created the sketch comedy show "SCTV." She won an Emmy Award for her writing on the show, and was nominated four other times, according to her agency.

Her star rose with several iconic comedy roles. Her most famous film roles include Delia Deetz in "Beetlejuice" and its sequel, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," and as Kate McAllister in "Home Alone" and "Home Alone II: Lost in New York." Other films she appeared in included "For Your Consideration" and "After Hours."

She appeared on multiple television series, including "Six Feet Under," "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Temple Grandin." She received an Emmy Award nomination for her work on "Temple Grandin."

In 2015, O'Hara joined long-time friend and fellow "SCTV" alum Eugene Levy in the comedy "Schitt's Creek." The two met in Toronto in 1970 and went on to share the screen in seven movies, including four mockumentary films with Christopher Guest. O'Hara told CBS News that she was initially nervous about doing "Schitt's Creek," but her "love and respect" for Levy and his son, series writer and star Daniel Levy, won her over. Her Moira Rose quickly became an iconic television character, sparking memes, merchandise and more. She won an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for her performance.

Most recently, O'Hara appeared in the Apple TV+ comedy "The Studio" and HBO's "The Last of Us." O'Hara received Emmy Award nominations for both roles.

In 1992, O'Hara married production designer Bo Welch, whom she met on the set of "Beetlejuice." They had two children, Matthew and Luke.

O'Hara is survived by her husband, sons, and siblings Michael O'Hara, Mary Margaret O'Hara, Maureen Jolley, Marcus O'Hara, Tom O'Hara, and Patricia Wallice.