The Oscars is moving to YouTube starting in 2029

The Oscars ceremony is moving to YouTube starting in 2029, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Wednesday.

ABC, the Oscars' longtime home, will broadcast the awards ceremony through 2028, The Associated Press reports.

"We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to be the future home of the Oscars and our year-round Academy programming," academy chief executive Bill Kramer and academy president Lynette Howell Taylor said. "The Academy is an international organization, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible - which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community."

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan called the Oscars "one of our essential cultural institutions" and said that partnering with the academy "to bring this celebration of art and entertainment to viewers all over the world will inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars' storied legacy," according to Variety.

