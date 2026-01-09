Adriana Diaz and Kelly O'Grady named as co-hosts of "CBS Saturday Morning"

Adriana Diaz and Kelly O'Grady will debut as co-hosts of "CBS Saturday Morning" on Saturday, Jan. 10, the network announced.

In addition, Diaz and O'Grady will alternate daily co-hosting duties on "CBS News 2/47 Mornings." from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. ET, with "CBS Mornings" featured host Vladimir Duthiers, on CBS News 24/7, CBS News' national free streaming news network.

Diaz will also continue her role reporting across CBS News platforms and O'Grady will continue covering business, technology and the economy.

"We want our audience to walk away with a better understanding of the stories that are shaping their lives and the world around them," said Shawna Thomas, executive producer of "CBS Mornings." "Adriana and Kelly's unique blend of experience will make that possible. We are excited for our viewers to start their weekends with them."

"CBS Saturday Morning," produced by senior broadcast producer Tony Dipolvere and the award-winning "CBS Mornings" team, delivers two hours of original reporting and an in-depth look at the week's top stories. The broadcast, known for its signature segments The Dish and Saturday Sessions, offers insightful conversations with world-class artists, authors, chefs and musicians.

Adriana Diaz and Kelly O'Grady will serve as co-hosts of "CBS Saturday Morning." CBS News

"'SatMo' is a true family that has always welcomed and given me incredible opportunities to tell in-depth stories," Diaz said. "The show has a long history of phenomenal journalists who have led it, and I hope to honor that legacy alongside Kelly, who is a wonderful partner. I look forward to spending Saturday mornings together with our viewers!"

"Helping people start their weekend in a thoughtful and uplifting way is a responsibility I deeply value – I'm thrilled to undertake that with Adriana," O'Grady said. "And at a time when economic issues are shaping people's everyday decisions, I'm proud to continue my business reporting to help provide clarity and context when it matters most."

Diaz joined CBS News in 2012 and previously served as co-host of "CBS Mornings Plus," anchor of the Saturday edition of the CBS Weekend News, CBS News' Asia correspondent based in China and a Chicago-based correspondent.

At the start of 2023, Diaz and the CBS News team broke the story of the discovery of classified documents at a Washington think tank from President Joe Biden's time as vice president. She has interviewed newsmakers including former NFL star Colin Kaepernick, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Tom Hanks. Diaz spent a month covering the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., and was part of the CBS News team that won an Outstanding News Special Emmy for "39 DAYS," a documentary about the Parkland student movement. She also covered the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

O'Grady joined CBS News in 2024 as a MoneyWatch correspondent reporting on the latest financial news and economic trends. Known for simplifying complex issues, O'Grady has reported on how tariffs impact small businesses and consumers, Federal Reserve policy and interest rate decisions, including securing an exclusive interview with a Federal Reserve president. Beyond business, O'Grady has reported top sports stories, covering NCAA athletes navigating NIL challenges, the new NWSL team in Boston, and will cover the Milan Olympics. Previously, O'Grady was a correspondent and fill-in anchor at Fox Business, where she focused on business, markets and technology. She started her career working in finance and holds an MBA from Harvard University.