Skier Eileen Gu sports a personalized, detail-studded ski suit at Milano Cortina Olympics

When not risking her neck performing acrobatic tricks on skis, Eileen Gu loves to strut down runways and pose for magazine covers as a model.

So, it was no surprise she wore the most fashionable ski suit at the Winter Olympics.

Gu qualified for the women's slopestyle final on Saturday wearing an outfit full of details inspired by her Chinese heritage and her own personal quirks.

The 22-year-old Gu jumped at the chance to talk about her suit after coming off the course.

Eileen Gu during women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. Gregory Bull / AP

"Oh my gosh, I've been waiting for this moment, fit check!" she said before launching into a breakdown of her getup.

The American-born Gu competes for China, where her mother is from. She said she and a fellow Stanford student designed her suit to honor that family background while also giving a nod to the 2022 Beijing Games, where Gu became a global freeski star when she won two golds and a silver medal.

The bone white base color of the suit, made by her Chinese sportswear sponsor Anta, mimics Chinese ceramics - also called "China" — creating a backdrop for the blue graphics and pale golden highlights.

Eileen Gu shows her name on her ski suit after competing in women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. Eddie Pells / AP

A Chinese-style dragon rears on the sleeve below another patch of a dragon, looking fierce and a logo with her name in bold letters. Her name also appears in scrawled graffiti-like lettering under a flap near her neck. That one is covered by a bib, which, because it's white, does nothing to ruin the look, she said.

"Of course, I had to bring in the dragon element, which was relevant at the last Olympics as well," she said. "It brought me strength, it brought me courage, it served me well, so I wanted to keep that."

One would be hard-pressed to find a more personalized suit, which includes a thermometer that changes color according to the temperature.

Eileen Gu looks on after a training session at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on February 04, 2026 in Livigno, Italy. David Ramos / Getty Images

"I was obsessed with mood rings when I was little," she said. "Like, you know, you put them on and they change color with temperature. And so it's a color-changing thermometer."

There is also a tiny compass that Gu said was to satisfy her intellectual side. (She did enter Stanford a year early after acing the SAT after all.)

"I just wanted a little modular element for my little nerd brain to nerd out on. But in case you get lost, I can tell you which way is north," she said.

But at the end, it came back to the sport she excels at.

Pointing to another spot on her suit, Gu said: "I have clouds down here to represent the feeling of flying, which I love so much about freeskiing."

Eileen Gu looks on as she warms up prior to the Women's Freestyle Slopestyle Qualification at the Winter Olympics on February 07, 2026 in Livigno, Italy. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Gu overcame a poor start by laying down a strong second run to qualify for the women's slopestyle final on Saturday. The pressure was on the reigning silver medalist after she fell coming off the first rail of the opening run. But Gu responded by scoring big on her second chance to finish right behind her top rival.

Slopestyle is a course of rails and jumps that skiers navigate while performing acrobatic jumps that judges score for execution and difficulty. The freeski and snowboarding events at these Olympics are being held in Livigno, tucked in the Italian Alps, hours away from the official host cities of Milan and Cortina.

The top 12 skiers advanced to the final. Those included Britain's Kirsty Muir with the third-best score, right in front of American Avery Krumme. Italian Maria Gasslitter rounded out the qualified skiers to give some extra joy to the home fans.

Qualifying for men's freeski slopestyle is later on Saturday.