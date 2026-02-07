Where you can watch the 2026 Winter Olympics live

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The wait is finally over — the 2026 Winter Olympics have arrived, bringing the world's best athletes to the historic cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. After an action-packed opening ceremony that showcased Italian culture across multiple venues for the first time in Olympic history, competition is officially underway. From alpine skiing to figure skating, ice hockey to snowboarding, the next two weeks promise thrilling competitions across 16 different winter sports.

Whether you're a dedicated Olympics fan who never misses an event or a casual viewer tuning in for the marquee moments, there are multiple ways to catch every second of the action. Not only can you access comprehensive coverage through traditional television and streaming platforms this year, but every single event will be available to stream live, ensuring you won't miss a moment of Olympic glory.

Ready to dive into the winter sports spectacle? Below, we'll detail everything you need to know about watching the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Where to watch the 2026 Winter Olympics

NBC holds exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights for the 2026 Winter Olympics and serves as the primary destination for all Olympics coverage. The network will air live coverage during afternoons and weekend mornings, with primetime highlights and recaps hosted by Mike Tirico. USA Network and CNBC will provide additional coverage throughout the day, creating what is essentially round-the-clock access to the games.

Streaming viewers can catch Olympic event broadcasts live and on demand with Peacock. Ad-supported Peacock subscriptions start at $7.99 per month and provide access to every Olympic event, plus enhanced viewing features. The Gold Zone provides "whip-around" coverage of the biggest moments happening across multiple venues, while the multiview option lets you watch several events simultaneously.

You can also stream live coverage through NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app and the NBC Sports app if you authenticate with a cable or streaming TV subscription.

What channel will the Winter Olympics air on?

NBC will air live 2026 Winter Olympics coverage in the afternoons and weekend mornings, featuring marquee events like figure skating, alpine skiing, ice hockey and snowboarding. The network's primetime coverage will provide highlights and recaps of the day's most memorable moments.

USA Network offers fans additional live coverage throughout the day, particularly for events that don't fit into NBC's prime broadcast windows. This means that no matter when you turn on your TV, there's likely to be Winter Olympics action available to you.

Can you watch the 2026 Winter Olympics for free?

You don't necessarily need a cable plan or paid streaming subscription to watch the Olympics opening ceremony live. The simplest option is to use a digital antenna to watch your local NBC station. NBC will air the opening ceremony live over the air, along with a primetime rebroadcast later in the day, and both broadcasts can be watched for free with an antenna.

If you prefer to stream, it's worth checking Peacock ahead of the games, as the platform occasionally runs limited-time trials or promotional viewing windows for major events. NBCOlympics.com may also provide select Olympic streams and clips.

You can also review what's already included with your current TV or internet package. Many cable and satellite providers bundle NBC and Peacock access into their plans.

Can you stream the 2026 Winter Olympics without cable?

Peacock is the primary streaming home for the Olympic 2026 coverage, offering live streams, replays and exclusive events. If you want full access to the games, this is the most straightforward option.

You can also watch the Olympics live through live TV streaming services that carry NBC. These services let you watch the Olympics 2026 events live on your phone, tablet, laptop or TV — no cable subscription required.

When do the 2026 Winter Olympics start and end?

The 2026 Winter Olympics officially opened on Friday, Feb, 6, 2026, with a groundbreaking opening ceremony that took place across multiple venues in Italy — a first in Winter Olympics history.

The games run through Saturday, February 22, 2026, with the closing ceremony bringing the festivities to an end. That gives you 17 days of nonstop winter sports action featuring the world's best athletes competing for Olympic glory.

Competition schedules vary by sport, but coverage is available virtually around the clock. For a complete day-by-day breakdown of events, check out the full Olympics schedule to plan your viewing.

All the ways you can watch the 2026 Winter Olympics

Whether you're trying to watch the Olympics live or stream the games on your phone, the 2026 Winter Olympics games are easier to access than ever — as long as you know where to look.

Here's a quick breakdown of how to watch the Olympics 2026 across platforms:

Traditional TV channels (cable or antenna): NBC offers live coverage, primetime highlights and major medal events. CNBC and the USA Network offer additional live coverage throughout the day.

NBC offers live coverage, primetime highlights and major medal events. CNBC and the USA Network offer additional live coverage throughout the day. Streaming: Peacock offers access to all of the Olympic events live, with a full Olympics streaming hub for replays and on-demand coverage. You can also watch the Olympics live without cable by streaming it on NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app and the NBC Sports app.

For the latest results, medal counts, and breaking news from Milan Cortina, check out CBS' comprehensive Olympics coverage.