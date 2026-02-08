How many Super Bowls have the Patriots won? All of New England's past victories and appearances.

The New England Patriots are back in the Super Bowl once again in 2026, hoping to add another ring to their list of wins. Here's a look back at their appearances, losses, how many they've won, and more.

After a disappointing 4-13 season last year, the Patriots are back in the title game tonight, taking on the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

The game will be played at Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers with a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

How many Super Bowls have the Patriots won?

Despite their struggles the last few seasons, the Patriots are no strangers to championships.

New England has six Super Bowl championship banners hanging at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots are currently tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most titles in NFL history with six apiece. New England could take first place all alone with a seventh Super Bowl win on Sunday.

The details on the Patriots' last Super Bowl win

The last Super Bowl win for the Patriots came as the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady era was winding down.

On Feb. 3, 2019, the Patriots defense dominated the Los Angeles Rams and their offense did just enough to win Super Bowl LIII by a score of 13-3 in Atlanta.

Brady was 21 for 35 for 262 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Wide receiver Julian Edelman was unguardable, hauling in 10 catches for 141 yards to lead all receivers, sealing Super Bowl MVP honors.

The details on the Patriots' last Super Bowl appearance

That victory over the Rams in Atlanta was also the last time the Patriots reached the Super Bowl before tonight.

The following year, the team was eliminated in the wildcard round by Mike Vrabel's Tennessee Titans. After the 2019 season, Brady left in free agency to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New England struggled to recover from Brady's departure, going 33-51 over the next five seasons. But with Vrabel taking over for fired head coach Jerod Mayo this year, the Patriots went 14-3 in the regular season, won three playoff games and are now on the cusp of another title.

Full list of Patriots Super Bowl wins

The Patriots won their first Super Bowl ring in 2002, defeating the St. Louis Rams. It's been seven years now since the team's sixth trophy.

Full list of Patriots Super Bowl appearances

While the Patriots have had plenty of glory, there's been heartbreak on a championship stage over the years as well. The 2026 Super Bowl is the team's 12th time in the big game.

1986: Chicago Bears def. New England Patriots 46-10

def. New England Patriots 46-10 1997: Green Bay Packers def. New England Patriots 35-21

def. New England Patriots 35-21 2002: New England Patriots def. St. Louis Rams 20-17

def. St. Louis Rams 20-17 2004: New England Patriots def. Caroline Panthers 32-29

def. Caroline Panthers 32-29 2005: New England Patriots def. Philadelphia Eagles 24-21

def. Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 2008: New York Giants def. New England Patriots 17-14

def. New England Patriots 17-14 2012: New York Giants def. New England Patriots 21-17

def. New England Patriots 21-17 2015: New England Patriots def. Seattle Seahawks 28-24

def. Seattle Seahawks 28-24 2017: New England Patriots def. Atlanta Falcons 34-28

def. Atlanta Falcons 34-28 2018: Philadelphia Eagles def. New England Patriots 41-33

def. New England Patriots 41-33 2019: New England Patriots def. Los Angeles Rams 13-3

def. Los Angeles Rams 13-3 2026: New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks

Drake Maye's first Super Bowl

Tonight marks the start of a new Super Bowl era for the Patriots.

It will be the first appearance for budding star quarterback Drake Maye. At just 23 years old, he becomes the youngest signal-caller to start a Super Bowl since Dan Marino in 1984.