How many Super Bowls have the Seahawks won? All of Seattle's past wins and appearances

The Seattle Seahawks take the field against the New England Patriots for Super Bowl LX on Sunday night, more than a decade after their 2015 Super Bowl loss to the same team.

It will be the fourth time the Seahawks have played in the big game, and it comes 20 years after their first appearance, which ended in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here's the full list of the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl appearances and details on their sole win so far.

How many Super Bowls have the Seahawks won?

The Seahawks have won the Super Bowl once. That was in 2014, when they defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy after winning Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

How many Super Bowl appearances do the Seahawks have?

The Seahawks have three previous Super Bowl appearances. Sunday's game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, will be their fourth.

The details on the Seahawks' last Super Bowl win

The Seahawks decisively defeated the Broncos, 43-8, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in 2014.

The Seahawks were underdogs going into the game. The Broncos had Peyton Manning as their quarterback and were known for a high-scoring offense, but the Seahawks scored their first points just 12 seconds after kickoff. By halftime, the Seahawks were up 22-0. The team relied on a strong defense that kept Manning and the rest of the Broncos' offense from getting a foothold.

"This game was the Seahawks smacking the Broncos in the mouth and Denver standing around just taking it and bleeding all over the field," CBS Sports reporter Will Brinson wrote at the time.

Clint Gresham of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates their 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos to win Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014. Stephen Dunn / Getty Images

The Seahawks' domination continued after halftime, with wide receiver Percy Harvin running the second-half kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown to make the score 29-0. Denver did manage to score one touchdown in the second half but the game was never close.

The Seahawks also set a Super Bowl record for most playing time with the lead: Seattle had led Denver for 59 minutes and 48 seconds, or over 99% of the 60-minute game time.

The details on the Seahawks' last Super Bowl appearance

Sunday's game will be a rematch for the Seahawks and the Patriots. When the teams played for the title in 2015, the Patriots won 28-24 in an exciting game that CBS Sports ranked as the 4th-best Super Bowl ever.

The teams were tied at halftime after a breakdown in the Patriots' defense allowed the Seahawks to score a second touchdown moments before the break. By the end of the third quarter, the Seahawks were up by 10 points.

Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots makes a catch against Tharold Simon of the Seattle Seahawks in the second half of Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. Stephen Dunn / Getty Images

Tom Brady was able to engineer two scoring drives and the Patriots took the lead 28-24 near the end of the fourth quarter. But New England appeared doomed in the final seconds of the game: The Seahawks were in possession of the ball on the Patriots' 1-yard line and seemed about to score a touchdown that would potentially make them champions again. That's when Patriots rookie Malcolm Butler intercepted a short pass near the goal line, snatching the victory from Seattle.

"I jumped up off that chair and I couldn't believe it. I almost knocked my TV over," Patriots fan Henry Fernandez told CBS Boston as he recalled the moment. "It was the greatest thing. It was a greatest thing."

The play is still considered one of the best in Super Bowl history and is immortalized in the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Malcolm Butler of the New England Patriots intercepts a pass by Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks late in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl XLIX. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Full list of Seahawks Super Bowl wins

2014: Seattle Seahawks def. Denver Broncos 43-8

Full list of Seahawks Super Bowl appearances