Will Bad Bunny be paid for his Super Bowl halftime performance?

Super Bowl LX is certain to deliver a financial win for the NFL — but not for halftime performer Bad Bunny, who will take the stage Sunday during the matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

Halftime artists at the Super Bowl only earn union scale, a minimum fee guaranteed under labor contracts. Under the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists union's most recent contract, that would come to about $1,000 a day. The NFL typically covers artists' expenses, which can run into the millions of dollars.

Despite the modest payday, the Puerto Rican superstar (born Benito Antonio Martínez) said at a Apple Music press event leading up to the Super Bowl that he's "excited" for the highly anticipated show, describing it as "a huge party." He also said he wants to bring "a lot of my culture" to the stage.

Meanwhile, the performance will continue Bad Bunny's recent hot streak. His "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" took home "album of the year" honors at last weekend's Grammys — the first time an all-Spanish-language album won the top prize.

200 million eyes

While the Super Bowl withholds cash for halftime performers, it delivers something potentially even more lucrative: people's attention — lots of people. As many as 100 million viewers are expected to tune in to the game, amplifying the exposure, streams and ticket sales Bad Bunny could see from the short — if meticulously staged — performances.

Even non-football fans tend to tune into the NFL's championship game, if only to watch this year's crop of commercials. Airtime costs a fortune, with advertisers spending as much as $10 million for a 30-second spot, according to Bloomberg News.

Turning Point USA, the conservative activist group founded by Charlie Kirk and now led by his widow, Erika Kirk, plans to host a competing event, streamed on YouTube and other platforms at the same time as Bad Bunny's performance, featuring artists including Kid Rock.

"'The All-American Halftime Show' is an opportunity for all Americans to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family and freedom," Turning Point USA's Andrew Kolvet said in a statement.