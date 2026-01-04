Watch CBS News

Behind the scenes of "The Pitt"

The Emmy-winning HBO Max drama "The Pitt" immerses viewers in the hour-by-hour struggles faced by the overworked-yet-superhuman emergency room staff at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook visits the series' hyper-realistic set at Warner Brothers Studios in Burbank, Calif. (where cast members undergo a two-week medical boot camp), and talks with star, writer, director and executive producer Noah Wylie about why the former "ER" actor returned to the medical drama genre.
