Golden Globes winners list for 2026: Live updates
Here's what to know about tonight's Golden Globe awards
- The 2026 Golden Globes are honoring the standouts in film and television, along with a new award this year for Best Podcast.
- "One Battle After Another" scored the most nominations for any movie with nine, including nods for Best Comedy, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress and Actor.
- The third season of HBO's "The White Lotus" earned six nominations, including for Best Drama Series and a slew of acting nods.
- Nikki Glaser is returning to host the show for the second year in a row.
- The Golden Globes are airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on CBS television stations and streaming live on Paramount+.
- "Golden Eve: The Golden Globes Honor Helen Mirren & Sarah Jessica Parker," aired Thursday, Jan. 8, on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+. Mirren received the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Parker received the Carol Burnett Award.
Follow updates below for the full list of winners and nominees in each category as they are announced.