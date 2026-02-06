Authorities say they're "aware of a new message" in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance

Local and federal authorities said Friday they're "aware of a new message" regarding the disappearance of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, as the high-profile search continues.

"Investigators are actively inspecting the information provided in the message for its authenticity," the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a post on social media. The FBI also posted a similar statement on social media. It's unclear what kind of message it is.

In another social media post a little after 4 p.m. local time Friday, the sheriff's department said that investigators were "conducting follow-up" at the home of Nancy Guthrie and "surrounding areas."

The road in front of the Guthrie home was restricted, the sheriff's department said.

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on the "Today" show June 15, 2023. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Investigators believe Nancy Guthrie is "still out there" after her family reported her missing to authorities on Sunday, after not finding her at home when she didn't show up for church that morning.

Blood found outside Nancy Guthrie's home has been confirmed to be hers, local officials said this week.

The sheriff's department has said no suspect or person of interest has been identified in the case. Authorities are treating her disappearance as a criminal matter.

The FBI also announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's recovery or the arrest and conviction of people involved in her disappearance.

A ransom note that investigators said they're taking seriously included a deadline of 5 p.m. Thursday, said Heith Janke, the special agent in charge of the FBI's field office in Phoenix. The note demanded payment in bitcoin, and if a transfer wasn't made, then a second demand was for next Monday, Janke said.

On Wednesday night, Savannah Guthrie appeared with her brother, Camron Guthrie, and sister, Annie Guthrie, in a video saying they're "ready to talk" but that they need to know their mother is alive.

"We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us," Savannah Guthrie said.

Camron Guthrie also made an appeal Thursday on social media for their mom's return, saying, "Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you."