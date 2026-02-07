Brad Arnold, 3 Doors Down founder and lead singer, dies at 47

Brad Arnold, the founder and lead singer of the 3 Doors Down, has died following "his courageous battle with cancer," the rock band announced Saturday on social media. He was 47.

"With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones," the band's statement read in part. "His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on."

Arnold announced in a May 2025 video that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 clear cell renal cell carcinoma, a common type of kidney cancer, which forced 3 Doors Down to cancel its summer tour.

Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down performs at Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center on Sept. 24, 2016, in Birmingham, Alabama. David A. Smith / Getty Images

The band's biggest hit was the 2000 song "Kryptonite," which was nominated for a Grammy Award. It was written by Arnold when he was just 15 years old in math class, the group's statement said. Its first studio album, "The Better Life," went platinum six times over.

"He was a devoted husband to Jennifer, and his kindness, humor, and generosity touched everyone fortunate enough to know him," the band's statement read. "Those closest to him will remember not only his talent, but his warmth, humility, faith, and deep love for his family and friends."