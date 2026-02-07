Bad Bunny lyrics to know before his 2026 Super Bowl halftime show
When Bad Bunny takes center stage for the 2026 Super Bowl LX halftime show on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, he'll be the first artist with a primarily Spanish-language repertoire to do so.
These are some of his most impactful lyrics, in Spanish and English, as the Puerto Rican artist prepares to make music history.
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
Debí tirar más fotos de cuando te tuve
Debí darte más beso' y abrazo' las vece' que pude
Ey, ojalá que los mío' nunca se muden
I should have taken more photos when I had you
I should have given you more kisses and hugs the times that I could
Hopefully my loved ones will never move
Perhaps the most popular song of his most recent album — which won the Grammy for Album of the Year — "DtMF" captures the nostalgia and longing to make more out of everyday moments, a sentiment that many immigrants describe as a consequence of being away from home.
NUEVAYoL
Ey, ey, ey, 4 de julio, 4th de July
Ando con mi primo, borracho, rulay
Los mío' en El Bronx saben la que hay
Con la nota en high por Washington Heights
On the Fourth of July,
I am with my cousin, drunk, relaxing,
with mine in The Bronx,
you know what there is,
with the note on high in Washington Heights.
While sampling "El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico," a more than half-century-old salsa orchestra, Bad Bunny brings to life the joy of Puerto Ricans in the mainland, highlighting the diaspora's time under the New York sun.
LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii
Quieren quitarme el río y también la playa
Quieren el barrio mío y que abuelita se vaya
No, no suelte' la bandera ni olvide' el lelolai
Que no quiero que hagan contigo lo que le pasó a Hawái
They want to take the river from me, and the beach too
They want my neighborhood and for my grandma to leave
Do not surrender the flag, or forget the lelolai
Because I do not want them to do to you what happened in Hawaii
Bad Bunny calls out gentrification in the island, an ongoing trend fueled by tax incentives that have raised property taxes and excluded Puerto Ricans from some of their most prominent lands, drawing a comparison to gentrification in Hawaii.
Una Velita
Ey, 'tá empezando a llover, otra vez va a pasar
Por ahí viene tormenta, viene temporal
'Tá empezando a llover, otra vez va a pasar
Por ahí viene tormеnta, ¿quién nos va a salvar?
It's starting to rain, it will happen again
Here comes a storm, a rough weather spell
It's starting to rain, it will happen again
Here comes a storm, who will save us?
In a 2024 reflection on Hurricane Maria, which leveled parts of Puerto Rico and left many without power for months, Bad Bunny denounces the government's role in the chaos that ensued after the Category 4 storm swept through the island.
VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR
Vo'a llevarte pa' PR, mami, pa' que vea' cómo es que se perrea
Tráete a tu amiga si te gusta la idea
Dile que esta noche vamo' a janguear
Que rico la vamo' a pasar
Aquí nadie se va a casar
Pero tú te va' a querer quedar
I am going to take you to PR (Puerto Rico), honey, so you can see how to perrea
Bring your friend if you like the idea
Tell her that tonight we are going to hang out
We are going to have a good time
Here no one is going to get married
But you are going to want to stay.
Many of Bad Bunny's songs center around women and love. In "VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR," the singer highlights a reggaeton dance that grew in the Caribbean, known as perreo.
Similar to twerking, it has been criticized for being hypersexual and inappropriate, according to Petra Rivera-Rideau, an associate professor of American studies at Wellesley College, who co-authored "P FKN R: How Bad Bunny Became the Global Voice of Puerto Rican Resistance." Rivera-Rideau points to perreo as an example of resistance during the 2019 anti-corruption protests in Puerto Rico.
BAILE INoLVIDABLE
No, no te puedo olvidar
No, no te puedo borrar
Tú me enseñaste a querer
Me enseñaste a bailar
No, no I can't forget you
No, no I can't erase you
You taught me how to love
You taught me to dance
Apple Music debuted a video of Bad Bunny dancing to "BAILE INoLVIDABLE," or "Unforgettable Dance," featuring a wide range of people. In the video, the 31-year-old artist, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, dances beneath a flamboyán, a tropical tree with bright red flowers from Madagascar that has become a beloved symbol in Puerto Rico, with a myriad of people — a firefighter, women of all ages and people of all ethnicities.