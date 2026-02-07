Bad Bunny lyrics to know before his 2026 Super Bowl halftime show

When Bad Bunny takes center stage for the 2026 Super Bowl LX halftime show on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, he'll be the first artist with a primarily Spanish-language repertoire to do so.

These are some of his most impactful lyrics, in Spanish and English, as the Puerto Rican artist prepares to make music history.

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Debí tirar más fotos de cuando te tuve

Debí darte más beso' y abrazo' las vece' que pude

Ey, ojalá que los mío' nunca se muden I should have taken more photos when I had you

I should have given you more kisses and hugs the times that I could

Hopefully my loved ones will never move

Perhaps the most popular song of his most recent album — which won the Grammy for Album of the Year — "DtMF" captures the nostalgia and longing to make more out of everyday moments, a sentiment that many immigrants describe as a consequence of being away from home.

NUEVAYoL

Ey, ey, ey, 4 de julio, 4th de July

Ando con mi primo, borracho, rulay

Los mío' en El Bronx saben la que hay

Con la nota en high por Washington Heights On the Fourth of July,

I am with my cousin, drunk, relaxing,

with mine in The Bronx,

you know what there is,

with the note on high in Washington Heights.

While sampling "El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico," a more than half-century-old salsa orchestra, Bad Bunny brings to life the joy of Puerto Ricans in the mainland, highlighting the diaspora's time under the New York sun.

LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii

Quieren quitarme el río y también la playa

Quieren el barrio mío y que abuelita se vaya

No, no suelte' la bandera ni olvide' el lelolai

Que no quiero que hagan contigo lo que le pasó a Hawái They want to take the river from me, and the beach too

They want my neighborhood and for my grandma to leave

Do not surrender the flag, or forget the lelolai

Because I do not want them to do to you what happened in Hawaii

Bad Bunny calls out gentrification in the island, an ongoing trend fueled by tax incentives that have raised property taxes and excluded Puerto Ricans from some of their most prominent lands, drawing a comparison to gentrification in Hawaii.

Una Velita

Ey, 'tá empezando a llover, otra vez va a pasar

Por ahí viene tormenta, viene temporal

'Tá empezando a llover, otra vez va a pasar

Por ahí viene tormеnta, ¿quién nos va a salvar?

It's starting to rain, it will happen again

Here comes a storm, a rough weather spell

It's starting to rain, it will happen again

Here comes a storm, who will save us?

In a 2024 reflection on Hurricane Maria, which leveled parts of Puerto Rico and left many without power for months, Bad Bunny denounces the government's role in the chaos that ensued after the Category 4 storm swept through the island.

VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR

Vo'a llevarte pa' PR, mami, pa' que vea' cómo es que se perrea

Tráete a tu amiga si te gusta la idea

Dile que esta noche vamo' a janguear

Que rico la vamo' a pasar

Aquí nadie se va a casar

Pero tú te va' a querer quedar I am going to take you to PR (Puerto Rico), honey, so you can see how to perrea

Bring your friend if you like the idea

Tell her that tonight we are going to hang out

We are going to have a good time

Here no one is going to get married

But you are going to want to stay.

Many of Bad Bunny's songs center around women and love. In "VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR," the singer highlights a reggaeton dance that grew in the Caribbean, known as perreo.

Similar to twerking, it has been criticized for being hypersexual and inappropriate, according to Petra Rivera-Rideau, an associate professor of American studies at Wellesley College, who co-authored "P FKN R: How Bad Bunny Became the Global Voice of Puerto Rican Resistance." Rivera-Rideau points to perreo as an example of resistance during the 2019 anti-corruption protests in Puerto Rico.

BAILE INoLVIDABLE

No, no te puedo olvidar

No, no te puedo borrar

Tú me enseñaste a querer

Me enseñaste a bailar No, no I can't forget you

No, no I can't erase you

You taught me how to love

You taught me to dance

Apple Music debuted a video of Bad Bunny dancing to "BAILE INoLVIDABLE," or "Unforgettable Dance," featuring a wide range of people. In the video, the 31-year-old artist, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, dances beneath a flamboyán, a tropical tree with bright red flowers from Madagascar that has become a beloved symbol in Puerto Rico, with a myriad of people — a firefighter, women of all ages and people of all ethnicities.