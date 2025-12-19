Rob Reiner's close friends and colleagues share fond memories of the late Hollywood legend

Rob Reiner's circle was wide and eclectic, spanning comedians honing punchlines and Oscar-winning actors and filmmakers shaping Hollywood itself.

As the son of comedy legend Carl Reiner, he entered the world of entertainment early, but went on to make a name for himself as a director, filmmaker, and actor in his own right.

He's perhaps best known for his breakout role at age 23 as Archie Bunker's liberal son-in-law, Michael "Meathead" Stivic in the hit 1970s sitcom "All in the Family," though others may know him more recently as Bob Day, the father of the quirky Jess Day in "New Girl." Reiner also directed iconic films such as "The Princess Bride," "When Harry Met Sally…," "This is Spinal Tap," "Stand By Me" and "A Few Good Men."

Friends and colleagues who worked with Reiner through the years sat down with CBS News to share their personal anecdotes and fond memories of him following the news of his tragic death. Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Dec. 14 and their son, Nick, was charged in their murders.

Here's a look at some tributes from those who knew Reiner best, featured in "CBS News: Rob Reiner - Scenes from a Life," a one-hour special that will be broadcast Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Albert Brooks

Albert Brooks said he's still in disbelief over the death of his good friend, who he's known since the pair attended drama class together at Beverly Hills High School more than 60 years ago.

"Rob was my oldest friend. It's that simple. He's the person that I've known the longest. I met him when I was 14 years old. So I'm still in that not believing it stage," he told CBS News.

Brooks said he still finds himself dialing his pal's number to chat, and then freezes when he realizes what he's done.

"I know it happened, but, you know, I'm driving around and all of a sudden — I actually two days ago, I called his number," he recalled.

Kathy Bates

Oscar-winning actress Kathy Bates has credited Reiner with changing "the course of [her] life" by directing her unforgettable performance as Annie Wilkes in "Misery" in 1990.

"If I hadn't done 'Misery,' it would be like George Bailey going back and seeing what his life would have been like if he had never been there," she said. "I wouldn't have had some of the friends that I have now. I wouldn't have had the richness in my life. I quite frankly probably would have stayed in the theater and I doubt I would have had a movie career. I might have dropped out altogether."

Kiefer Sutherland

Kiefer Sutherland who played Lt. Jonathan Kendrick in the 1992 legal drama "A Few Good Men" said Reiner had an unforgettable presence on set as director. He recalled the tense courtroom scene where Jack Nicholson – Colonel Nathan Jessup – had to deliver his now famous line, "You can't handle the truth!"

After the first moving take, Sutherland recalled Reiner asking Nicholson if he wanted to go again.

"No one said a word, and Rob went up to Jack Nicholson and whispered in his ear, 'Do you want to do another one?' And Jack Nicholson said, 'Well, we're here,'" Sutherland recalled. "So they did another one, and it was just as extraordinary."

The actors planned a marathon filming day, but Sutherland said Reiner was so blown away by Nicholson's performance that day that he sent everyone home early.

"They had planned to shoot the whole day, and Rob looked at everybody and said, 'I couldn't ask for anything more, so you guys all have the rest of the day off," Sutherland said.