Texas Rangers making a deep post-season run
ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Texas Rangers have been on the road for 14 straight days and need just one win to advance to the American League Championship Series, the third in club history.
Keep up with them on CBS News Texas as they make a deep post-season run.
