Texas Rangers reveal 2026 Globe Life Field giveaway dates, including 16 bobbleheads
The Texas Rangers announced promotional dates for the 2026 regular season at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, which include a record 16 bobblehead giveaways, 16 wearable item giveaways and six other collectibles.
The Rangers said that almost all of the promotional giveaway items will be limited to the first 10,000 fans entering Globe Life Field on the giveaway date.
Bobblehead giveaway dates
- April 4 – Dot Race Results Bobblehead presented by Golden Chick
- April 8 – Retro Ceramic Bobblehead presented by Chick-fil-A
- April 22 – Iván "Pudge" Rodríguez Baseball Card Bobblehead presented by Globe Life
- April 24 – Nathan Eovaldi City Connect Bobblehead presented by Coca-Cola
- May 8 – Jack Leiter City Connect Bobblehead presented by Medical City Healthcare
- May 11 – Rangers Captain Kubota Bobblehead presented by Kubota
- May 31 – Grogu Star Wars Bobblehead presented by Coca-Cola
- June 7 – Brandon Nimmo Bull Riding Bobblehead presented by Toyota
- June 19 – Jacob deGrom City Connect Bobblehead presented by T-Mobile
- July 2 – Corey Seager Swing Action Bobblehead presented by Globe Life
- July 9 – Wyatt Langford Sliding Catch Bobblehead presented by Lexus
- July 20 – Nolan Ryan Brawl Bobblehead presented by Nolan Ryan Beef
- August 21 – Block Captain Bobblehead presented by Globe Life
- September 6 – Powerade Bath Bobblehead presented by Coca-Cola
- September 16 – Nathan Eovaldi Flying Ace Bobblehead
- September 19 – Texas State Fair "Big Tex" Rangers Bobblehead presented by Texas Lottery
Wearable items giveaway dates
- April 6 – Puffy Letter Chenille Crewneck presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts
- April 25 – Hello Kitty Jersey
- April 27 – Whataburger Trucker Hat presented by Whataburger
- May 25 – 'All For Texas' Hockey Jersey presented by TXU Energy
- May 27 – Skip Schumacher '90s-Style Concert Shirt presented by AMR
- May 29 – Nolan Ryan Bloody Lip Jersey presented by Globe Life* All‑Fans Giveaway
- June 18 – 2008 Sleeveless Ian Kinsler Jersey presented by Dairy Max
- July 4 – America 250 Jersey presented by Coca-Cola
- July 5 – Rangers Global Soccer Scarf presented by Medical City Healthcare
- July 10 – Hawaiian Shirt
- August 8 – Golf Polo presented by Energy Transfer
- August 19 – 'All For Texas' Football Jersey presented by QuikTrip
- August 22 – 1996 Rangers Baseball Card Button-Down Shirt presented by Coca-Cola
- September 4 – Retro Windbreaker Pull-Over presented by Medical City Healthcare
- September 18 – 'All For Texas' Basketball Jersey presented by Honda
- September 23 – Bomber Jacket presented by Globe Life
Collectible giveaway dates
- April 3 – 2026 Magnetic Schedule presented by Anheuser-Busch* available to the first 30,000 fans
- June 5 – Plush Rangers Captain Keychain presented by 7-Eleven
- July 24 – Choctaw Stadium Radio presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts
- August 4 – Bark At The Park Baseball Bat Dog Toy presented by Kroger
- August 7 – "I Like Texas" Limited Edition Vinyl Record presented by Audacy
- August 31 – Rangers Shoe Charms presented by State Farm
Tickets for the giveaway dates are available for purchase here. Tickets to all 2026 regular-season home games are available for purchase here.