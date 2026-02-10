Texas Rangers reveal 2026 Globe Life Field giveaway dates, including 16 bobbleheads

The Texas Rangers announced promotional dates for the 2026 regular season at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, which include a record 16 bobblehead giveaways, 16 wearable item giveaways and six other collectibles.

The Rangers said that almost all of the promotional giveaway items will be limited to the first 10,000 fans entering Globe Life Field on the giveaway date.

Bobblehead giveaway dates

April 4 – Dot Race Results Bobblehead presented by Golden Chick

April 8 – Retro Ceramic Bobblehead presented by Chick-fil-A

April 22 – Iván "Pudge" Rodríguez Baseball Card Bobblehead presented by Globe Life

April 24 – Nathan Eovaldi City Connect Bobblehead presented by Coca-Cola

May 8 – Jack Leiter City Connect Bobblehead presented by Medical City Healthcare

May 11 – Rangers Captain Kubota Bobblehead presented by Kubota

May 31 – Grogu Star Wars Bobblehead presented by Coca-Cola

Texas Rangers June 7 – Brandon Nimmo Bull Riding Bobblehead presented by Toyota

June 19 – Jacob deGrom City Connect Bobblehead presented by T-Mobile

July 2 – Corey Seager Swing Action Bobblehead presented by Globe Life

July 9 – Wyatt Langford Sliding Catch Bobblehead presented by Lexus

July 20 – Nolan Ryan Brawl Bobblehead presented by Nolan Ryan Beef

August 21 – Block Captain Bobblehead presented by Globe Life

September 6 – Powerade Bath Bobblehead presented by Coca-Cola

September 16 – Nathan Eovaldi Flying Ace Bobblehead

September 19 – Texas State Fair "Big Tex" Rangers Bobblehead presented by Texas Lottery

Wearable items giveaway dates

April 6 – Puffy Letter Chenille Crewneck presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts

April 25 – Hello Kitty Jersey

April 27 – Whataburger Trucker Hat presented by Whataburger

May 25 – 'All For Texas' Hockey Jersey presented by TXU Energy

May 27 – Skip Schumacher '90s-Style Concert Shirt presented by AMR

May 29 – Nolan Ryan Bloody Lip Jersey presented by Globe Life* All‑Fans Giveaway

June 18 – 2008 Sleeveless Ian Kinsler Jersey presented by Dairy Max

July 4 – America 250 Jersey presented by Coca-Cola

July 5 – Rangers Global Soccer Scarf presented by Medical City Healthcare

July 10 – Hawaiian Shirt

August 8 – Golf Polo presented by Energy Transfer

August 19 – 'All For Texas' Football Jersey presented by QuikTrip

August 22 – 1996 Rangers Baseball Card Button-Down Shirt presented by Coca-Cola

September 4 – Retro Windbreaker Pull-Over presented by Medical City Healthcare

September 18 – 'All For Texas' Basketball Jersey presented by Honda

September 23 – Bomber Jacket presented by Globe Life

Collectible giveaway dates

April 3 – 2026 Magnetic Schedule presented by Anheuser-Busch* available to the first 30,000 fans

June 5 – Plush Rangers Captain Keychain presented by 7-Eleven

July 24 – Choctaw Stadium Radio presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts

August 4 – Bark At The Park Baseball Bat Dog Toy presented by Kroger

August 7 – "I Like Texas" Limited Edition Vinyl Record presented by Audacy

August 31 – Rangers Shoe Charms presented by State Farm

Tickets for the giveaway dates are available for purchase here. Tickets to all 2026 regular-season home games are available for purchase here.