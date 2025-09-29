Bruce Bochy will not return as Rangers manager in 2026, organization says

Bruce Bochy will not return as the Texas Rangers manager next season, the organization announced Monday night.

The Rangers said in a news release that Bochy and the organization mutually agreed to conclude his time as the team's skipper. Bochy, who turned 70 this season, has been offered a role in the front office and is expected to remain with the club in an advisory capacity.

"Bruce Bochy is one of the greatest managers in baseball history and he will forever hold a place in the hearts of Rangers fans after bringing home the first World Series title in franchise history in 2023," Rangers President of Baseball Operations Chris Young said in a statement. "Boch brought class and respect to our club in his return to the dugout and we will always take pride in being part of his Hall of Fame career. We are grateful for everything he has given to the organization over the past few seasons and hopeful he can continue to impact the Rangers for many years to come."

Bochy's three-year span with the Rangers began with the franchise's only World Series title. His 249 wins with the Rangers rank sixth in club history.

Bochy has a career record of 2,251-2,264 over his 28 seasons, with those wins ranking sixth among all managers — the five ahead of him are all in the Hall of Fame. No managers in the past 60 years have more than Bochy's four World Series titles, and the only ones all-time with more are Joe McCarthy, Casey Stengel and Connie Mack.