Miami Marlins beat Texas Rangers 6-4 for fourth straight win

Jakob Marsee and Brian Navaretto hit RBI doubles in a three-run 12th inning that lifted the Miami Marlins to their fourth straight win, 6-4 over the slumping Texas Rangers on Friday night.

Texas lost its fifth game in a row and is five games behind Houston for the American League's final wild card with eight games left. The Astros swept three games against the Rangers this week and own the tiebreaker for winning the season series. Houston is a game behind Seattle for the AL West lead after losing 4-0 to the Mariners at home Friday.

The Marlins have won nine of their last 12 games. Javier Sanoja hit a pinch-hit solo home run in the seventh, Miami's second game in a row with a pinch-hit homer and ninth overall.

Marlins starter Janson Junk allowed three hits and struck out five in seven innings. His one run allowed was the fewest he's surrendered since July 12, when he gave up no runs in seven innings.

George Soriano (2-0) threw two relief innings with no hits and one run allowed, and Miami held the Rangers to four hits.

Patrick Corbin (7-10) took the loss in his first relief appearance since Sept. 29, 2017, when he was with Arizona. He allowed three hits and three runs in one inning.

Rangers starter Tyler Mahle threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings with six strikeouts in his first start since returning from the 60-day injured list. He missed the Rangers' last 85 games due to right shoulder fatigue, last making a start on June 10.

Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run homer for Texas.

After Marsee's go-ahead double, the Marlins brought two more across as Navaretto hit an RBI double and Dane Myers added an RBI single.

The Marlins improved to 25-60 when their opponent scores first, 9-4 in extra innings, and 12-64 when trailing after six innings.

RHP Adam Mazur (0-4, 4.85 ERA) starts for the Marlins as the three-game series continues Saturday. The Rangers have yet to announce their starter.