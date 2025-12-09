Watch CBS News
Texas Rangers Toy Drive happening Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Read Full Bio
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

The holidays are here and so is the Texas Rangers' 15th Annual Toy Drive.

The toy drive, benefitting Mission Arlington-Mission Metroplex, will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Dec. 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fans who bring a new, unwrapped toy will get a ticket to a select 2026 Texas Rangers home game.

The toy drive will be hosted by Rangers outfielder Evan Carter and his wife, Kaylen. Other Rangers players, alumni and broadcasters will also be there to sign autographs. 

Fans who can't make it Tuesday night can also donate to Mission Arlington-Mission Metroplex's Amazon Wish List.

You can watch in the player above from 5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

