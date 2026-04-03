Live Updates: "WE GOT HIM!," Trump declares after U.S. airman rescued deep inside Iran, as strikes on power plants loom
What to know about the Iran war today:
- A U.S. airman who went missing when an F-15E fighter jet was shot down over a remote area of Iran Friday was rescued by U.S. forces early Sunday local time, according to President Trump and multiple U.S. officials. The pilot of the two-person aircraft had previously been rescued as well.
- Mr. Trump said the "seriously wounded" officer was rescued in a daring mission "deep inside the mountains of Iran."
- The U.S. president also warned Iran that its bridges and power plants could be hit on Tuesday unless the country reopens the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has rejected Mr. Trump's ultimatums over the strait.
- The niece and grand-niece of slain Iranian Revolutionary Guard Major Gen. Qasem Soleimani were arrested in the U.S. after their lawful permanent resident status was terminated. They were living in Los Angeles.
- A total of 365 American service members have been injured as part of U.S. operations against Iran, according to newly released Pentagon figures.
Officials worried rescued airman's radio message meant he'd been captured
After ejecting from an F-15E fighter jet over Iran, the weapons officer who was rescued over the weekend was eventually able to radio a message: "God is good."
According to a U.S. official, the wording initially raised concerns that the American had been captured by Iranian forces. Trump administration officials were relieved to learn it wasn't a hostage rescue situation.
Navy SEALs later recovered the airman from the Iranian mountainside.
Iran warns of "much more devastating" response if civilian infrastructure is struck
Iran's central military command warned on Monday of "much more devastating" retaliation if its adversaries hit civilian targets.
"If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread," a spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement posted by state broadcaster IRIB on Telegram.
The warning came after President Trump, in a post on social media, threatened Iran's power plants and bridges if Tehran did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
CIA used deception campaign as distraction while U.S. forces rescued service member from downed fighter jet, sources say
The Central Intelligence Agency was deeply involved in the mission to rescue the weapons systems officer from the downed F-15E, multiple senior administration officials tell CBS News.
Prior to locating the airman, the CIA launched a deception campaign, spreading word inside Iran that U.S. forces had already found him and were moving him on the ground for exfiltration out of the country, sources said.
While the deception operation was ongoing, the agency used its capabilities to track the crew member in a mountain crevice.
The CIA shared the crew member's exact location with the Pentagon and the White House, according to sources. The president then ordered an immediate rescue mission with the CIA continuing to provide real-time information, the senior officials said.
Trump received "constant updates" during rescue mission for missing U.S. crew member, White House official says
President Trump received "constant updates" from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth during the two-day search for a missing U.S. crew member whose fighter jet was shot down in Iran, a White House official told CBS News on Sunday.
The White House official said Mr. Trump was "working in the Oval Office all day, and he was receiving constant updates from the Secretary of War."
The president announced overnight into Sunday that U.S. forces had "pulled off one of the most daring" search and rescue operations to rescue the missing crew member, whom he described as a "highly respected Colonel."
Iranian official: Strait of Hormuz will only reopen if Iran is compensated through tolls
An Iranian government official warned on X Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz "will reopen only when, under a new legal regime, the damages from the imposed war are fully compensated from a portion of the transit toll revenues."
The threat from Seyyed Mohammad Mehdi Tabatabaei, deputy for communications in the Iranian president's office, appeared to come in response to President Trump's threats to bomb Iranian power plants if the country does not allow the strait to reopen by Tuesday.
The threat of Iranian strikes has caused the vast majority of commercial ships to avoid sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, choking off oil exports from the Persian Gulf.
In recent weeks, Iran has allowed some non-Iranian ships to transit the strait with its permission, and analysts say it has effectively set up a "toll booth" to charge seven-figure fees to some shippers — a system the Iranian government has signaled it may try to hold onto permanently.
The Strait of Hormuz lies within the territorial waters of Iran and Oman, but it has historically been treated as an international waterway through which all ships can transit.
Trump administration officials have ruled out the idea of letting Iran charge a toll on ships that transit the strait. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told ABC News last week that a tolling system is "not going to be allowed to happen," and "the president has a number of options available to him, if he so chooses, to prevent that from happening."
Key oil producers say they will boost production, as Strait of Hormuz remains closed
Eight major oil producers that belong to the OPEC+ group said Sunday they plan to boost production by 206,000 barrels per day starting next month, though the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz could make it difficult for much of that additional oil to reach global markets.
The countries that signed onto the statement include some of the world's largest oil-producing states: Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman.
The group of eight countries also warned about the impact of attacks on energy infrastructure during the U.S.-Iran war, writing that "restoring damaged energy assets to full capacity is both costly and takes a long time."
U.S. strikes in Iran continue after rescue mission, CENTCOM says
The United States continues to strike Iran after the rescue of two American service members whose F-15E fighter jet was shot down during combat on Friday, U.S. Central Command said.
"The service members were safely recovered during separate search and rescue Missions," CENTCOM said in a statement on Sunday. "U.S. strikes into Iran continue as U.S. Central Command forces dismantle the Iranian regime's ability to project power beyond its borders."
Haifa residential building hit in Iran attack, Israel says
A missile fired from Iran hit a residential building in the northern Israel city of Haifa, injuring four people, the Israeli military and medics said on Sunday.
The building was hit by a "direct impact of a missile," the military told AFP. When asked if it was a missile fired from Iran, the military said: "Yes."
The strike occurred minutes after the military warned it had detected a new round of missiles fired from Iran. Four people were wounded when a seven-story building sustained a direct hit, said Israel's emergency service, Magen David Adom, or MDA.
Images and footage published by MDA show smoke rising from the remains of a flattened building in a densely populated area, and stretchers laid on the road by rescuers for casualties.
A spokesperson for MDA said in a statement that paramedics with the emergency service were providing medical treatment and transporting nine people to hospitals in the wake of the strike.
They included an 82-year-old man "in serious condition," who was wounded by "a heavy object and blast impact," the spokesperson said. Another three people suffered "shrapnel and blast injuries," according to the statement.
MDA paramedic Shevach Rothenshtrych quoted residents saying that there were casualties trapped under the rubble on the lower floors, and the 82-year-old was rescued after first responders "managed to move large pieces of concrete with our hands."
His colleague Tal Shustak said that when emergency calls were received, "we were dispatched in large forces to the scene and saw extensive destruction, including glass, smoke and concrete scattered across the ground."
— CBS/AFP
Trump cryptically posts a specific time on Tuesday after giving Iran a deadline
President Trump posted on Truth Social: "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!"
His message didn't include any other details, but it comes as Mr. Trump telegraphs to Iran that it must reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face intense strikes on the country's infrastructure starting Tuesday.
CBS News has reached out to the White House to ask what the time refers to.
Trump vows to destroy "every power plant" in Iran if it doesn't open Strait of Hormuz
President Trump told The Wall Street Journal the U.S. will destroy "every power plant" in Iran if the country doesn't agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday.
He told the paper that "if they don't do something by Tuesday evening, they won't have any power plants and they won't have any bridges standing."
Iran says Trump's threat to target infrastructure is "intent to commit war crime"
Iran's mission to the United Nations said President Trump's threats to target infrastructure show that he is seeking to "drag the region into an endless war."
Hours after Mr. Trump's expletive-laden social media post promising Iran will be "living in Hell" over the Strait of Hormuz closure, Tehran's mission to the U.N. called the president's threats to hit Iranian power plants and bridges a "direct and public incitement to terrorise civilians and clear evidence of intent to commit war crime."
"The international community and all States have legal obligations to prevent such atrocious acts of war crimes," the mission said in a social media post. "They must act now. Tomorrow is too late."
In his own social media post, Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, told Mr. Trump that his "reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family."
"Make no mistake: You won't gain anything through war crimes," he wrote. "The only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game.
Former CENTCOM commander says U.S. has the ability to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, a former commander of U.S. Central Command, said the U.S. has the ability to open the Strait of Hormuz "should we choose to do it," and what's occurring now is "what I would call the precursor of the initial steps in such a campaign."
"You want to reduce Iran's ability to fire short-range rockets and missiles into the strait against warships. You want to take out their fast attack craft," McKenzie said.
He noted that at the same time, the U.S. is "working to get rid of Iran's mine stockpile."
"So all of that is underway right now," McKenzie said, adding that "I think we're well on the way to achieving those goals."
Asked by CBS News' Ed O'Keefe whether ground troops would be needed to reopen the strait, McKenzie said the strait can be opened with an air and naval campaign, and the "use of ground troops would probably be along the line of raids." He noted that a raid is an attack with a planned withdrawal.
The comments come after the president threatened earlier Sunday to hit Iranian electrical facilities and bridges if Iran doesn't reopen the key waterway.
McKenzie said "the Iranians would be very well served to listen to President Trump when he says he's going to hit them, because he's proven that he's willing to do that."
Retired general says Iran campaign is "moving very effectively"
Former commander of U.S. Central Command, retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, said on "Face the Nation" that the campaign in Iran is "moving very effectively," while noting that he expects it to pick up.
"At about plus-30 days into this campaign, I think if you're at Central Command, you've got to be reasonably satisfied with where you are right now," McKenzie said. "If you had given me this situation at plus-30 days, I would have rejected it as being too optimistic by far."
McKenzie said "we've had good effect" so far, while noting that the effort would continue. For Iran, he said it will be "increasingly harder for them to launch missiles and rockets," but "we may not get to zero for a while."
"I think there's still some time ahead, but everyone realizes that," he said. "I think we're on track here, this campaign is moving very effectively, and I believe the pace will pick up every day."
Former CENTCOM commander calls rescue mission a "hard lesson for Iran"
Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, a former commander of U.S. Central Command, outlined some key takeaways from the search-and-rescue mission for a missing U.S. airman on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" Sunday, calling it a "hard lesson for Iran."
McKenzie noted that Iran was unable to find the missing weapons systems officer, who hid in Iran for more than a day after his fighter jet was downed by Iranian fire, even though the country's leaders put out a "broad appeal to their people to turn him in."
"That does not appear to have been successful," he told CBS News' Ed O'Keefe. "That's maybe a sign of disaffection. Don't know, but you can't be happy with that if you're a senior leader in Tehran this morning."
McKenzie pointed to the success of the search-and-rescue operation more broadly, saying the plan was executed "pretty effectively."
"We train for this endlessly. It's a part of every time we send air crew over enemy territory, we have detailed, elaborate plans to go get them," McKenzie said. "It's a very basic part of who we are as American fighting men and women."
The former CENTCOM commander noted that while the U.S. lost a couple of aircraft in the mission, "it takes a year to build an aircraft — it takes 200 years to build a military tradition where you don't leave anybody behind."
Trump tells Fox News a deal with Iran could be possible by Monday
The president told Fox News in a phone interview that he thinks he can get a deal with Iran by Monday, saying negotiations are occurring now.
Trey Yingst, Fox News' chief foreign correspondent, said he had spoken with the president, who told him if Iran doesn't make a deal quickly, he's "considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil."
The interview came after the president said in a post on Truth Social earlier Sunday that Tuesday will be "Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one," warning that they could be targeted unless Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran and the U.S. have communicated indirectly through mediators over the last two weeks, both sides have said.
Mr. Trump also told Yingst that the U.S. sent guns to Iranian protesters during a series of nationwide demonstrations that were quashed by Iranian security forces earlier this year. The president said the guns were sent through the Kurds, who he believes kept them, Yingst said.
Iraqi official thanks Iran for letting oil tanker through Strait of Hormuz
Iraq's foreign ministry indicated Sunday that Iran has allowed tankers carrying Iraqi oil to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
The ministry said in a statement that Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met with Iran's ambassador to Baghdad and thanked the Iranian diplomat for letting Iraqi oil pass through the crucial waterway. Hussein also said that Iraq rejects the war, according to the statement.
Iran reportedly said a day earlier that Iraqi ships can pass through the strait.
It's not clear how many ships may pass. A Panamanian-flagged crude oil tanker called Ocean Thunder was seen sailing through the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday after departing an Iraqi oil terminal, according to public ship tracking data.
Iran has largely blocked off shipping traffic through the strait, especially for ships linked to U.S. allies, though it has allowed some ships to sail through. Transits through the strait have increased slightly over the last week, but remain well below pre-war levels, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Trump calls rescue of U.S. airman an "Easter Miracle"
President Trump called the rescue of a U.S. fighter jet crew member inside Iran an "Easter Miracle" in a text to NBC News on Sunday.
"The enemy was large and violent. The rescuers were brilliant, strong, decisive, and as cool as anyone can be. The Iranians thought they had him, but it wasn't even close," he wrote, according to NBC News' Kristen Welker.
Mr. Trump also noted that the fighter jet's pilot was rescued on Friday, but the U.S. "couldn't talk about" that mission "in that it would have highlighted that there was a second."
Oman says it discussed "ensuring the smooth flow of transit" through Strait of Hormuz with Iran
Oman's foreign ministry says the country held a meeting with Iran on Saturday to discuss "possible options for ensuring the smooth flow of transit through the Strait of Hormuz."
The Strait of Hormuz — a crucial oil export chokepoint that lies between Iran and Oman — has been effectively closed to most shipping traffic since the U.S.-Israel's war with Iran began, with only a small number of vessels sailing through with Iran's permission.
Iran has suggested it may try to keep asserting control over the strait after the war is over. Some analysts say Iran has begun using an island in the strait as a "toll booth," charging hefty fees for ships that wish to pass through the waterway.
The Strait of Hormuz technically lies within Iran and Oman's territorial waters, but international law has historically treated it as an international waterway that ships can travel through unimpeded.
Israeli officials congratulate U.S. for airman's rescue in Iran
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu applauded the rescue of the American airman whose fighter jet was downed by Iran.
"All Israelis rejoice in the incredible rescue of a brave American pilot by America's dauntless warriors," he said in a video. "This proves that when free societies muster their courage and their resolve, they can confront seemingly insurmountable odds and overcome the forces of darkness and terror."
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz also congratulated the U.S., calling the rescue mission "another expression of the close cooperation between Israel and the US, even in the most complex moments."
— Michal Ben-Gal
Iran threatens more forceful attacks if its civilian installations are targeted
Iran's joint command threatened on Sunday to step up its attacks on oil and other civilian infrastructure facilities if the U.S. and Israel attack Iranian civilian facilities.
Iran's state-run news agency quoted the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters as saying that it had attacked a number of facilities in Israel and in the Gulf Arab countries after an Israeli airstrike struck Iran's largest petrochemical complex.
President Trump has threatened to hit Iranian power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz isn't reopened.
— CBS/AP
Trump vows to hit Iranian power plants and bridges on Tuesday
President Trump said that Tuesday "will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran" — as he threatens to hit Iranian electrical facilities and bridges.
"There will be nothing like it!!!" the president wrote on Truth Social. "Open the F*****' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!"
Mr. Trump has been pressing Iran to allow the Strait of Hormuz to reopen. The waterway normally carries one-fifth of the world's oil, and a near-halt in ship traffic has caused oil prices to surge.
Trump says U.S. crew member rescued in Iran was "seriously wounded, and really brave"
President Trump posted on Truth Social that a rescued American crew member whose fighter jet was downed in Iran was "seriously wounded, and really brave."
Mr. Trump said he was rescued "from deep inside the mountains of Iran."
"The Iranian Military was looking hard, in big numbers, and getting close. He is a highly respected Colonel," the president wrote. "This type of raid is seldom attempted because of the danger to 'man and equipment.' It just doesn't happen!"
The fighter jet's pilot was rescued on Friday.
Trump holding press conference tomorrow on rescue of U.S. crewmember in Iran
President Trump said he will hold a press conference with military officials in the Oval Office on Monday at 1 p.m., marking his first public appearance since two U.S. service members whose fighter jet was downed by Iran were rescued by American forces.
Iranian drone and missile attacks reported in Israel and Gulf states
Several U.S.-allied countries reported Iranian drone and missile attacks on Sunday.
The United Arab Emirates engaged 60 Iranian drones and missiles, the country's Ministry of Defense announced Sunday, including 50 drones, nine ballistic missiles and one cruise missile. In total, the country says it has faced nearly 2,200 Iranian drones and over 500 missiles since the U.S.-Israel war with Iran began more than five weeks ago.
Kuwait's military says it engaged missiles and drones. The country's state news agency reported that drones struck power plants, water desalination plants and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation facilities. No injuries were reported.
The Israel Defense Forces reported Sunday that it was working to intercept Iranian missiles.
The Bahraini military also reported that it has intercepted 13 new drones since Saturday, and the Saudi defense ministry said it intercepted a cruise missile.
Pope Leo calls for hope amid global conflicts on his first Easter as pontiff
Pope Leo XIV celebrated his first Easter Mass as pontiff with a call Sunday to exercise hope against "the violence of war that kills and destroys," saying "we need this song of hope today" as conflicts spread around the world.
With the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran in its second month and Russia's campaign in Ukraine surpassing the four-year mark, Leo has repeatedly called for a halt in hostilities. In his Easter homily, the pope singled out those who wage war, abuse the weak and prioritize profits.
"The power with which Christ rose is entirely nonviolent," said Leo, the first U.S.-born pope, referencing the resurrection that Christianity observes on the Easter holiday. "Brothers and sisters, this is the true strength that brings peace to humanity, because it fosters respectful relationships at every level: among individuals, families, social groups, and nations. It does not seek private interests, but the common good; it does not seek to impose its own plan, but to help design and carry out a plan together with others."
Leo addressed the faithful from an open-air altar in St. Peter's Square flanked with white roses, while the steps leading down to the piazza where the faithful gathered were filled with spring perennials, symbolically resonating with the pope's message of hope.
— CBS/AP
CIA was deeply involved in rescue of stranded airman from Iran, White House official says
The CIA was deeply involved in the mission to rescue the weapons systems officer from the downed F-15E, a senior Trump administration official told CBS News.
Prior to locating the airman, the CIA launched a deception campaign, spreading word inside Iran that U.S. forces had already found him and were moving him on the ground for exfiltration out of the country.
While the deception operation was ongoing, the agency used its capabilities to track the crew member in a mountain crevice.
The CIA shared the crew member's exact location with the Pentagon and the White House. The president ordered an immediate rescue mission, with the CIA continuing to provide real-time information.
U.S troops engaged complex military operation to rescue stranded officer, officials say
A U.S. official and a White House official confirmed to CBS News that U.S. commandos recovered the missing crew member from Iran in a complex operation that involved dozens of special forces personnel, and several dozen warplanes and helicopters.
The news was first reported by the New York Times.
The rescued officer was flown to Kuwait to receive treatment for his injuries, the two officials said.
The harrowing military operation utilized bombs and weapons fire to keep Iranian troops away from where the missing officer was believed to be hiding, the two officials said. While stranded, he had only a handgun to defend himself, the two officials disclosed.
Two transport planes tasked with flying out rescue crews were unable to take off from a remote base in Iran. Those planes were demolished to keep them from being captured by the enemy, the officials said, and the commandos flew out on three extra aircraft that were sent in to fetch them.
The three rescue planes flew out of Iran to Kuwait, each just a short distance behind each other, the officials disclosed. The mission was completed just before midnight, with all U.S. forces out of enemy airspace.
Trump confirms missing U.S. crew member rescued from Iran
President Trump confirmed early Sunday morning that the missing U.S. crew member from the downed F-15E fighter jet had been rescued by U.S. forces from Iran. The jet's pilot had been rescued Friday.
"WE GOT HIM!" Mr. Trump wrote Sunday in a Truth Social post. "My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!"
The president wrote that the service member had "sustained injuries, but he will be just fine."
Of the rescue operation, the president said that "at my direction, the U.S. Military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him."
Missing U.S. crew member from downed fighter jet rescued in Iran, sources says
A U.S. crew member who went missing when an F-15E fighter jet was shot down over a remote area of Iran was rescued by U.S. forces early Sunday morning local time, multiple U.S. officials told CBS News. The jet's pilot was rescued Friday.
The crew member's condition was unclear. U.S. officials had told CBS News the jet was carrying a two-person crew when it was downed by Iranian forces Friday.
Iranian Revolutionary Guards took credit for the strike, alleging the jet was brought down in southwestern Iran Friday morning. Photos of debris that Iranian media said showed the wreckage of the downed U.S. fighter jet appeared consistent with an American F-15, two weapons experts told CBS News.
The pilot of the F-15E had safely ejected and was rescued by two military helicopters, U.S. officials previously said, but the second crew member, a weapons system officer, had remained missing.
Kuwait says power, water desalination plants damaged in Iran attack
Two Kuwaiti power and water desalination plants were damaged by a drone attack from Iran, the Kuwaiti electricity and water ministry said Sunday morning local time.
The attack resulted in "significant material damage and the shutdown of two electricity generating units," the ministry said in a post on X, adding there were no deaths or injuries.
Kuwait's military earlier said its air defenses were working to intercept missiles and drones.
An Iranian drone attack had also caused "significant" damage to a government building in Kuwait City on Saturday evening, a Kuwai finance ministry statement said. There were no reports of deaths or injuries.
Israel says it will strike Lebanon-Syria border crossing
The Israeli military said Saturday it would strike an area near the main crossing between Syria and Lebanon, urging residents to evacuate immediately.
Israel has carried out strikes across Lebanon and launched a ground invasion in the south since March 2, when the Iranian-backed terror group Hezbollah entered the war.
"Due to Hezbollah's use of the Masnaa Crossing for military purposes and smuggling of combat equipment, the (Israeli army) intends to carry out strikes on the crossing in the near future," said the Israeli military's Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, urging people to leave the area.
A Lebanese security source at the Masnaa border crossing told AFP they were "currently evacuating the crossing following the Israeli threat."
In Syria, the General Authority for Borders and Customs public relations director, Mazen Aloush, said the crossing, known as Jdeidet Yabous on the Syrian side, was "exclusively for civilian use and is not used for any military purposes."
Aloush added that "in light of the circulating warnings and out of concern for the safety of travelers, traffic through the crossing will be temporarily suspended until any potential risks subside."
An AFP journalist on the Syrian side of the crossing said early Sunday it was empty, with only a few guards remaining.
Masnaa is the main crossing between Lebanon and Syria, making it a vital trade route for both countries and a key land gateway for Lebanon to the rest of the region.
Israel struck the crossing in October 2024, during its previous war with Hezbollah. The crossing remained closed until Lebanese and Syrian authorities began repair works after a ceasefire the following month.
Argentina expels Iran's top diplomat
Argentina's Foreign Affairs Ministry said Saturday it had expelled Iran's top diplomat as tensions increase between Iran's theocratic regime and Argentina's libertarian government, which is closely aligned with the Trump administration.
In a message on X, Argentina's Foreign Affairs Minister Pablo Quirno said Iran's Charge D'Affaires, Mohsen Soltani Tehrani, had left the country "in compliance" with a resolution issued Thursday that gave the Iranian diplomat 48 hours to leave the South American country.
Tensions between both nations intensified earlier this week after Argentina declared Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization. The measure will enable the Argentine government to issue financial sanctions against those conducting business with that branch of Iran's armed forces and seize any assets it could own in Argentina.
Iran's Foreign Affairs Ministry replied to the terrorism designation with a statement which said Argentina's actions amounted to an "unforgivable offense" influenced by the U.S.
Trump says multiple Iranian military leaders killed in strike on Tehran
President Trump said that several Iranian military officials had been killed in a U.S. strike on Tehran late Saturday night local time.
"Many of Iran's Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran!" the president wrote on Truth Social, but did not elaborate.
The post included what appeared to be grainy aerial video of the strikes, which showed several large nighttime explosions.
Iranian senior military official rejects Trump's 48-hour ultimatum
Iran's central military command on Saturday rejected President Trump's threat to destroy the country's vital infrastructure if it does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
Gen. Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, in a statement from the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said Mr. Trump's threat was "a helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid action."
And, echoing the religious language of Mr. Trump's social media post, he warned that "the simple meaning of this message is that the gates of hell will open for you."
On March 21, Mr. Trump first threatened to "obliterate" Iran's power plants if the strait was not reopened within 48 hours. Two days later, on March 23, Mr. Trump said that he was delaying his ultimatum by another five days following "very good and productive conversations" with the Iranians.
The president then pushed the deadline back again to April 6, which he alleged came at the request of the Iranian government.
CBS/AFP
Iraq to be exempt from any restrictions on crossing Strait of Hormuz, Iran says
Iran said Saturday that it will allow Iraq to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, without restrictions, despite the broader blockade of the key shipping channel at the mouth of the Gulf.
"We announce that our brotherly country of Iraq is exempt from any restrictions we have imposed on the Strait of Hormuz, and these restrictions only apply to enemy countries," spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari told state television.
Iran has effectively blocked most travel through the Strait after the start of the war, which has caused oil and gas prices to spike in recent weeks.
CBS/AFP
Buildings damaged in East Jerusalem after the latest barrage from Iran
For the seventh time on Saturday, missiles launched from Iran triggered sirens in multiple cities and towns in Israel.
Fire and Rescue services said their teams were treating two sites in East Jerusalem where buildings were damaged in the latest round. It wasn't immediately clear if the impact was from parts of a missile or of an interceptor. No injuries were reported.
The military had said its defense systems were activated to try and intercept the missiles.
Hezbollah on Saturday also kept up its rocket fire on communities in northern Israel. Most were intercepted and there were no reports of injuries.
U.S. arrests family members of former IRGC leader Soleimani after residency revoked
The niece and grand-niece of deceased Iranian Revolutionary Guard Major Gen. Qasem Soleimani were arrested Friday night after their lawful U.S. permanent resident status was terminated, the State Department announced Saturday.
Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter are now in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
According to a statement by the State Department, Soleimani Afshar promoted Iranian regime propaganda, celebrated attacks against U.S. forces in the Middle East, and denounced America as the "Great Satan," all while "enjoying a lavish lifestyle in Los Angeles."
"As identified by both press reporting and her own social media commentary, Soleimani Afshar is an outspoken supporter of the totalitarian, terrorist regime in Iran," the State Department said in a statement.
Her husband has also been barred from entering the U.S., the State Department said.
Earlier this month, Secretary of State Marco Rubio also terminated the legal status of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, daughter of former Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Larijani, and her husband Seyed Kalantar Motamedi. They are no longer in the country.
"The Trump Administration will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes," Rubio said in a statement on X.
Trump warns that "time is running out" for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz
President Trump warned in a social media post on Saturday that "time is running out" for Iran to make a peace deal or open the Strait of Hormuz before the U.S. will unleash "hell."
"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT," he wrote on Truth Social. "Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!"
Mr. Trump has vacillated on America's role in the strait, alternately threatening Iran if it does not open the strait. He said in a national address earlier this week that the U.S. has "beaten and completely decimated Iran" and was "going to finish the job, and we're going to finish it very fast."
On Friday, he said in a post on social media: "With a little more time, we can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE."
Pakistan says ceasefire efforts are moving forward
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson says his government's efforts to broker a ceasefire are "right on track."
Tahir Andrabi made the comments to The Associated Press after reports suggesting a deadlock in the mediation efforts.
His comments came about a week after Pakistan hosted senior diplomats from Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia and reiterated its readiness to facilitate talks between Washington and Tehran.
Earlier Saturday, Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said his government has "never refused to go to Islamabad," but is seeking a "conclusive and lasting" end to the conflict.
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed the statement, writing on X: "Truly appreciate your clarification, my dear brother @Araghchi."
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni visits Qatar after Saudi Arabia stop
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni continued her visit to the Gulf with a stop in Qatar on Saturday, during which she pledged to help restore gas infrastructure damaged by Iranian bombing.
In a statement released by her office, Meloni noted that Qatar's natural gas production is critical to global energy security.
Meloni is the first EU, G20 and NATO leader to visit the Gulf region since the start of the U.S.-Israel war on Iran. She began her two-day visit on Friday in Saudi Arabia and is also scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates. The start of the visit was unannounced due to security concerns.
Meloni and Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, also reaffirmed the necessity of opening the Strait of Hormuz, which has been blocked for weeks by the conflict, stranding numerous oil tankers.
Italy, like much of Europe, is highly dependent on energy imports and has been eyeing rising energy prices with growing concern.
UAE says it dealt with nearly 2 dozen Iranian ballistic missiles on Saturday
The United Arab Emirates said Saturday its air defense systems engaged 23 ballistic missiles and 56 drones from Iran.
Since the start of the war in February, UAE air defenses have engaged nearly 500 ballistic missiles, 23 cruise missiles and more than 2,100 drones. The attacks have resulted in the deaths of at least two members of the armed forces and at least 11 other deaths. More than 215 people have been injured.
The Ministry of Defense said it remains "fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats" and will confront anything that aims to "undermine the security of the country."
Araghchi reiterates Iran's willingness to join peace talks in Pakistan
In a social media post on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that his country has "never refused to go to Islamabad" for peace talks aimed at ending the war in the Middle East.
He accused U.S. media of misrepresenting Iran's position on the proposed peace talks.
"We are deeply grateful to Pakistan for its efforts and have never refused to go to Islamabad," he wrote. "What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting END to the illegal war that is imposed on us."
Pakistan said last week that it would soon host talks between the U.S. and Iran. It is not clear when or if the talks will take place.
European ministers call for profit caps on energy companies as prices soar
The finance ministers of Spain, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Austria are urging the European Union to impose a bloc-wide windfall tax on energy companies amid a surge in oil and gas prices driven by the war in Iran.
In a letter to the European Commission, the five ministers said the conflict in the Middle East is "placing a significant burden on the European economy and on European citizens."
"It is important to ensure that this burden is distributed fairly," said the letter, dated Friday and made public by Spain's Economy Minister, Carlos Cuerpo, on Saturday.
Europe is largely dependent on imported oil and gas, leaving it vulnerable to external shocks. In 2022, turmoil in energy markets following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine pushed inflation into double digits in many European countries.
At the time, the EU imposed a "solidarity contribution" that included caps on excess energy profits.
"Given the current market distortions and fiscal constraints, the European Commission should swiftly develop a similar EU-wide contribution instrument," the letter said. "It would also send a clear message that those who profit from the consequences of the war must do their part to ease the burden on the general public."
Bahrain reports at least 8 drone attacks over past 24 hours
Bahrain's Defense Ministry reported on Saturday that there were at least 8 drone attacks over its airspace over the past 24 hours.
This brings the total number of projectiles fired at the country since the start of the war to 188 missiles and 453 drones.
Bahrain hosts the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet and has been a frequent target of Iranian missile and drone attacks.
CBS/AP
Oracle building in Dubai damaged by drone debris
Authorities in Dubai said the facades of two buildings, including one belonging to the tech firm Oracle, were damaged by debris from intercepted drones. No injuries were reported.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard has threatened to attack Oracle and 17 other U.S. companies after accusing them of being involved in "terrorist espionage" operations in Iran. The IRGC said Thursday that it had targeted Oracle with a drone strike, a claim Dubai denied.
Previous Iranian drone strikes caused damage to three Amazon Web Services facilities in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
Iran reports strike at Bushehr nuclear plant
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said Saturday morning that a "projectile struck near the fence" of the Bushehr nuclear power plant. A subsequent explosion damaged an auxiliary building and killed a security staff member, the agency said on X.
The main sections of the power plant were not damaged, the Iranian organization said. The United Nations' nuclear watchdog said on X that Iran had reported the incident and that no increase in radiation levels has been reported.
This is the fourth attack on Bushehr since the start of the Iran war, according to Iran. The U.N. agency said its director general Rafael Grossi expressed "deep concern about the reported incident" and said that nuclear plants and nearby areas "must never be attacked."
Israeli military says it struck key infrastructure in Tehran
The Israeli military said on Saturday that its air force struck ballistic and anti-aircraft missile storage sites in Tehran.
It said the strikes a day earlier included weapons manufacture sites as well as military research and development facilities in the Iranian capital.
It said the strikes are part of an ongoing phase to increase damage to Iran's "core systems and foundations."
F-15E was first fighter jet to be shot down in combat in decades, retired general says
The downing of F-15E fighter jet Friday marked the first time a fighter jet was shot down in combat in over 20 years, said retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Houston Cantwell, a former F-16 fighter pilot.
But, he said, that's because the U.S. had largely been fighting insurgents who didn't have the same anti-aircraft capabilities. The fact that there have not been more fighter jets lost in Iran, Cantwell said, is a testament to the capabilities of U.S. forces. U.S. Central Command said in a statement Wednesday that American forces have flown more than 13,000 missions in the Iran war and struck more than 12,300 targets.
The last U.S. jet shot down in combat was struck by an Iraqi surface-to-air missile over Baghdad on April 8, 2003. The pilot safely ejected and was rescued, according to the Air Force.
"The fact that this hasn't happened until now is an absolute miracle," said Cantwell, who served four combat tours and is now a senior resident fellow at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies. "We're flying combat missions here, they are being shot at every day."
CBS/AP
France providing emergency loans to firms impacted by rising gas prices
France said Friday it was launching an emergency loan program to help small and medium-sized businesses exposed to soaring fuel prices.
The economy ministry said firms in the transportation, agriculture and fisheries industries would be eligible for the "flash fuel loans" of up to 50,000 euros, equivalent to approximately $57,600.
The program fulfils a pledge made last week by French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu. Public investment bank Bpifrance will issue the loans via a streamlined digital process that will make the money available within seven days, the ministry said in a statement.
The three-year loans will have an interest rate of 3.8%.
Separately, French finance minister Roland Lescure said he had written to the European Commission to ask it to investigate whether the continent's refineries were taking advantage of the war to commit "abuses" in setting fuel prices.
Here's how a search and rescue mission in Iran might work
The U.S. military has highly trained forces known as Air Force Pararescuemen who are dedicated to search and rescue operations like the one taking place for the missing crew member from the U.S. F-15E fighter jet that was shot down over Iran earlier Friday, CBS News national security analyst Aaron MacLean said.
"They are essentially dedicated to just this," MacLean, a Marine Corps veteran who served in Afghanistan, said of the Pararescuemen, who are also known as PJs.
MacLean said the PJs "operate with different aviation packages to insert in these exact circumstances," describing them as "an extraordinary group of special operators, who go in and rescue pilots, who themselves have extensive training on surviving, evading and otherwise resisting potential captors."
He explained that the missing crew member would have first-aid gear and "training in how to administer self-care in case they're injured."
He also said they would be equipped with communications gear to "let their chain of command know that they are OK, and ideally participate in their own rescue."
MacLean noted that the crew member would have a GPS tracker, a beacon and an encrypted radio that would allow them to avoid enemy personnel while signaling potential rescuers.
Israeli medics say 1 injured after Iranian missile attack
The Israeli army said Saturday local time that its air defenses were working to down missiles fired from Iran, which Israel's Magen David Adom emergency services reported injured one person.
"Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the military said on Telegram.
A 45-year-old man was treated for minor injuries from glass shrapnel in the central city of Bnei Brak and taken to the hospital, Magen David Adom said.
The army later said civilians were permitted to leave protected spaces nationwide, while search and rescue forces were "on their way to sites in central Israel where reports of impact have been received."
— CBS/AFP
3 ways the Iran war is hitting Americans' pocketbooks
The economic fallout from the Iran war is starting to ripple through the U.S.
"The impact is really widespread and affects everything from mortgage rates to travel to grocery prices and on down the line," Matt Schulz, chief consumer finance analyst at LendingTree, told CBS News. "Things were already challenging for a lot of Americans on pretty tight budgets, and this certainly doesn't help."
A swift end to the war — specifically, reopening the Strait of Hormuz to facilitate oil flows and other ship traffic traversing the Persian Gulf — could help soften the blow for U.S. consumers.
But experts told CBS News prices would not recede immediately, an unexpected financial strain for the millions of Americans still recovering from the inflationary blast that followed the pandemic.
Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee sees inflation from Iran war as risk to 2026 rate cuts
Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee thinks that the Iran war risks fueling inflation, which would make it harder for the central bank to ease interest rates in 2026.
Goolsbee — who emphasized he was speaking for himself and not for the Federal Reserve as a whole — told CBS News that, before the start of the conflict, he was confident the Fed could cut its benchmark rate this year. But that optimism has waned as the war drives up oil and fuel prices.
365 U.S. service members wounded in Iran war, new figures show
A total of 365 American service members have been injured as part of U.S. operations against Iran, according to newly released Pentagon figures.
Some 247 of those injured are members of the Army, 63 are in the Navy, 19 are Marines and 36 are in the Air Force. Most injured service members have since returned to duty, U.S. Central Command has said in the past.
The number of deaths still stands at 13, according to the military's figures. Seven of those are considered hostile deaths, including six who were killed in an Iranian strike in Kuwait and one person who died after being wounded in Saudi Arabia. The other six, who were killed when a U.S. refueling aircraft crashed, are categorized as non-hostile deaths.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore: U.S. is "lurching again into another forever war"
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore fears the United States is "lurching again into another forever war" paid for by the American people — yet with no clear articulation from President Trump as to what success in the military operation against Iran looks like.
In an interview with CBS News' Ed O'Keefe on Friday, Moore, a Democrat, likened the ongoing war with Iran to the war in Afghanistan, where the governor served as a member of the Army's 82nd Airborne Division.
"I feel like we are lurching into another one of these forever wars that we're asking the American people to pay for… but the president of the United States and the commander-in-chief has still yet to articulate what exactly it is that we're doing," he said.
GOP senator says he won't support more funding for Iran conflict unless Congress declares war
Republican Sen. John Curtis of Utah said Friday he will not support measures to pass extra funding for the military operation in Iran without a declaration of war.
"I understand the need to replenish U.S. stockpiles, strengthen the defense industrial base and maintain the capabilities needed to deter China; I would support a supplemental focus on those efforts," Curtis wrote in a Deseret News op-ed. "But I cannot support funding for continued military operations without Congress having the opportunity to weigh in."
Curtis also wrote that he "will not support ongoing military action beyond a 60-day window without congressional approval," referring to a provision of the 1970s-era War Powers Act that caps engagements without authorization from Congress at 60 days. The war began 34 days ago.
The Trump administration is expected to ask Congress at some point to pass a supplemental funding bill to address the cost of the Iran war — but Curtis' message is an early sign that it could face pushback from some Republicans.
Democratic lawmakers have taken issue with the fact that Congress has not formally authorized the use of military force, and have forced several votes seeking to block further military action without congressional approval.
Republicans have remained mostly unified in voting down those measures, with only a handful of GOP lawmakers voting with most Democrats, including Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky. Most Republicans agree with the Trump administration that congressional authorization is not legally needed.
Trump says downed fighter jet won't impact Iran talks
President Trump told NBC News in a phone interview that he didn't expect the downing of an American F-15E fighter jet — with the search for one crew member still ongoing — to impact the United States' indirect negotiations with Iran.
"No, not at all," he told NBC News' Garrett Haake. "No, it's war."
Lawmakers notified about downed U.S. fighter jet
U.S. Central Command notified the House Armed Services Committee earlier Friday of the downing of a U.S. F-15, with one service member recovered and the second crew member's status still unknown, a congressional aide with knowledge of the matter said.
U.S. fighter pilot was rescued by helicopters; search continues for 2nd crew member
The American F-15E pilot who was rescued after his plane was downed over Iran was recovered by two U.S. military helicopters, two U.S. officials told CBS News.
The search continues for the second F-15E crew member, a weapon systems officer.
The helicopter carrying the recovered pilot was hit by small arms fire, wounding crew members of the helicopter on board. The helicopter landed safely. All service members are receiving initial medical treatment and will be transported for further medical care.
Another U.S. plane was damaged in a search-and-rescue mission for downed American
An American A-10 Warthog took fire and was damaged during a search-and-rescue mission for a crew member on a U.S. fighter jet that was downed over Iran, two U.S. officials told CBS News.
The Warthog pilot ejected over the Persian Gulf and was successfully recovered.
Trump: "KEEP THE OIL, ANYONE?"
President Trump appeared to suggest Friday he'd like to "keep" oil as part of the Iran conflict.
"KEEP THE OIL, ANYONE?" the president wrote on Truth Social.
Mr. Trump posted earlier Friday that his plan was to "OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE," referring to a strait that normally carries one-fifth of the world's oil but has been effectively closed to most shipping traffic due to fears of Iranian strikes.
His comments mark a change of tone from earlier this week, when Mr. Trump argued that the burden of reopening the Strait of Hormuz should be borne by other countries that rely on Middle Eastern oil. Unlike some Asian countries, the U.S. doesn't buy much petroleum from the Middle East and exports more oil than it imports.
Iran's parliamentary speaker mocks U.S. after fighter jet shot down
Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, mocked the U.S. on Friday after his country shot down a U.S. F-15E aircraft over southwestern Iran.
"This brilliant no-strategy war they started has now been downgraded from 'regime change' to 'Hey! Can anyone find our pilots? Please?" he wrote on his X account.
U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News that Iranian forces shot down an F-15E on Friday. One crew member was rescued by American forces while a search mission is underway for another crew member.
Ghalibaf, doubling down on his mockery, wrote, "What incredible progress. Absolute geniuses."
Iranian forces shot down the U.S. F-15E fighter jet, U.S. officials say
Iranian forces are responsible for shooting down a U.S. F-15E fighter jet inside Iran's airspace on Friday, U.S. officials told CBS News.
A search and rescue operation for one of two American crew members aboard the fighter jet is still ongoing. U.S. officials earlier Friday said that one crew member was rescued by American forces.
The F-15E is a two-member crew aircraft.
Israel suspends airstrikes amid search for downed U.S. jet crew member
Israel suspended airstrikes in Iran amid the U.S. search and rescue effort after a F-15E fighter jet was downed on Friday.
An Israeli official told the Associated Press that the airstrikes were halted in areas "relevant" to the rescue effort.
The official spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the operation is ongoing.
The F-15E fighter jet is a two-member crewed aircraft. U.S. officials told CBS News that one crew member had been rescued by American forces.
3 U.N. peacekeepers injured after explosion in southern Lebanon
Three U.N. peacekeepers were injured, two seriously, after an explosion of unknown origin in southern Lebanon amid the ongoing fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, UNIFIL said Friday.
The mission reminded Israel, Hezbollah and other actors of their obligation to ensure the peacekeepers' safety, including by avoiding combat near their facilities and positions.
"This has been a difficult week for peacekeepers working near the central part of UNIFIL's area of operations," UNIFIL said.
Three UNIFIL peacekeepers from Indonesia were killed earlier this week and others were injured.
CBS/AP
U.S. Embassy in Beirut warns of possible attacks on universities in Lebanon
The U.S. Embassy in Beirut is warning that Iran and aligned militias could target universities in Lebanon, and said Iran has specifically threatened American universities across the region.
"The security situation in Lebanon is volatile and unpredictable," it said in a security alert Friday. "Airstrikes, drones and rocket attacks occur throughout the country, especially in the south, the Beqaa, and parts of Beirut."
It urged U.S. citizens who are in Lebanon to leave while commercial flight options are still available and advised Americans against traveling to the country.
"The U.S. Embassy strongly encourages U.S. citizens in southern Lebanon, near the borders with Syria, in refugee settlements, and in the southern suburbs of Beirut, including Dahiyeh, to depart those areas immediately," it said.
Lebanon is home to the American University of Beirut, or AUB, and the Lebanese American University, both private institutions.
Photos of jet debris shown on Iranian media consistent with an F-15, experts say
The photos of debris that Iranian media said showed the wreckage of a downed U.S. fighter jet appear consistent with an American F-15, two weapons experts told CBS News.
The photos were published on April 3 by the Tasnim News Agency, an outlet affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. CBS News could not independently verify when and where the photos were taken.
N.R. Jenzen-Jones, director of the Armament Research Services (ARES), said the debris appears to show a U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle. Meanwhile, Wes J. Bryant, a defense and national security analyst and former Pentagon advisor on precision warfare and civilian protection, also said the wreckage appeared consistent with an F-15.
Jenzen-Jones said the images do not prove the aircraft was shot down, only that it crashed.
Russia and Turkey leaders urge immediate ceasefire in the Middle East
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for an immediate ceasefire in the escalating Middle East war on Friday, the Kremlin said.
The two leaders had a call on Friday in which they "noted their shared positions on the need for an immediate ceasefire and the development of compromise peace agreements that take into account the legitimate interests of all states in the region," a Kremlin statement said.
"It was noted that intense military action is leading to serious negative consequences not only regionally but also globally, including in the areas of energy, trade, and logistics," it added.
Putin and Erdogan also discussed "the importance of coordinated measures to comprehensively ensure security in the Black Sea area," Kremlin said, accusing Ukraine of "attempts to target gas transportation infrastructure linking Russia and Turkey."
CBS/AFP
Israel military announces "wide-scale wave" of strikes on Tehran
Israel's military said it has launched a wave of strikes targeting Iran's capital on Friday, alongside parallel attacks on Beirut in Lebanon.
"In addition to the strikes in Beirut, the IDF has begun a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian regime in Tehran," the military said.
Trump briefed after U.S. fighter jet downed over Iran
President Trump has been briefed on the U.S. fighter jet that was downed over Iran on Friday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told CBS News.
1 U.S. crew member from downed F-15E jet rescued, U.S. officials say
One crew member from the U.S. F-15E fighter jet downed over Iran was rescued by American forces, two U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News on Friday.
The F-15E is a two-member crew aircraft. The search and rescue mission is ongoing.
Italian leader Giorgia Meloni arrives in the Gulf for visits to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni began a surprise visit to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar on Friday to boost "national energy security," a government source told the French news agency AFP, as the Middle East war raged, with all three nations on her itinerary fending off daily Iranian missile and drone strikes.
Meloni began her previously unannounced tour in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, the reports said, adding that she was the first leader of a European Union or NATO country to visit the region since the U.S. and Israel launched their joint war on Iran on Feb. 28.
CBS/AFP
What to know about F-15E fighter jets and their mission
F-15E fighter jets in Iran, like the one that was downed, are being used for bombing missions, says Aaron MacLean, a CBS News national security analyst.
"There's not a lot of air-to-air combat to be had right now," he said.
"So this aircraft would have been prosecuting targets in Iran or participating broadly in some sort of mission to strike targets on the ground in Iran," he said.
The F-15E is flown by a two-member crew, who MacLean says would be armed with sidearms.
"But depending on what they encounter on the ground, that's not a lot," he said. "You would have a pistol essentially to defend yourself in extremis. The much better play, and what they would be looking to do, is hide, make contact with their rescuers and get out without coming into contact, obviously, with any kind of enemy forces."
The pilots have been trained in procedures they should follow if they eject from the aircraft, including evading capture. In a scenario in which they are captured, they have been trained to "comport themselves in a manner that does credit to their country," MacLean said.
The fighter jet that was downed is the same type of aircraft that was shot down last month over Kuwait in a "friendly fire incident." In that incident, three American F-15s were "mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses," according to CENTCOM. All six aircrew ejected safely.
CBS News analyst says images of low-flying U.S. aircraft over Iran consistent with a rescue mission
CBS News national security analyst Aaron MacLean said images being shared widely on social media and by Iranian state media, showing U.S. warplanes and attack helicopters flying low on Friday, are consistent with the kind of maneuvers typical of a search and rescue mission.
He said the aircraft seen in the video clips, some of which CBS News has independently verified, appeared to be flying at low altitudes in broad daylight over hostile territory, something the U.S. military would only do if it had a good reason, such as to try and rescue a downed pilot or pilots.
U.S. F-15E fighter jet downed over Iran, search for crew underway, sources say
An American F-15E fighter jet was downed over Iran, U.S. officials confirmed Friday, and a search and rescue effort is ongoing, two sources confirmed to CBS News. The F-15E is flown by a two-member crew.
Earlier Friday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard claimed it shot down a U.S. fighter jet over central Iran.
Photos and video were circulating on social media, shared by Iranian state news outlets, suggesting at least one U.S. C-130 aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters were spotted flying low over central and southwest Iran in what was described as a possible effort to locate and recover the crew.
Iranian military denies strike on Kuwaiti water desalination facility
Iranian state media cited the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Friday as denying it had launched any attack on Kuwait's water desalination plants, hours after Kuwaiti officials said one of the country's combined power and desalination plants was "attacked as part of the heinous Iranian aggression," causing material damage to some of the plant's components.
Without offering any evidence, the IRGC blamed Israel for the strike.
"The IRGC has strongly condemned the Zionist regime's army attack on Kuwait's water desalination centers, describing it as a criminal aggression that threatens regional stability and civilian infrastructure," the state-run Tamsin news agency reported.
According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Kuwait relies on desalination for 90% of its fresh water, with at least half a dozen plants operating to meet the need.
Most Persian Gulf states, including Iran, rely heavily on desalination plants to produce fresh water for everything from crop irrigation to human consumption, making them vital civilian infrastructure and a major point of vulnerability in conflict.
Iranian media said Tuesday that an Israeli or U.S. airstrike had taken a desalination plant on the country's Gulf island of Qeshm offline. According to the government-affiliated Borna News agency, the head of the Iranian Ministry of Health's Environmental and Labor Health Center said all drinking water on Qeshm is supplied by desalination and that the strike had taken the plant out of service.
UAE says 12 people injured, 1 seriously, by falling debris as 22 Iranian missiles, 47 drones intercepted
The Abu Dhabi government said Friday that 12 people were wounded, including a Nepali national who sustained a "major injury," as debris rained down in the United Arab Emirates' Al Ajban area following the interception of dozens of Iranian missiles and drones.
The Abu Dhabi Media Office said six Nepalis and five Indian nationals sustained minor to moderate injuries.
Earlier the UAE's Ministry of Defenses said it had "engaged 18 Ballistic missiles, 4 cruise missiles and 47 UAV's launched from Iran."
Iranian media claim U.S. military searching for American fighter jet pilot after shoot-down
There were unconfirmed reports of a U.S. search and rescue operation in the skies over Iran on Friday after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard claimed it shot down a U.S. F-35 fighter jet over the middle of the country.
The U.S. military had not replied to a CBS News' request for information on the alleged incident hours after it was submitted.
Axios reported that a "source familiar with the incident" had confirmed the shootdown and an ongoing search for the plane's two-member crew.
There were conflicting reports about whether it was an F-35 or an F-15 possible hit by Iran.
Photos and video were circulating on social media, shared by Iranian state news outlets, suggesting at least one U.S. C-130 aircraft and an Apache attack helicopter were spotted flying low over central and southwest Iran in what was described as a possible effort to locate and recover an American pilot who ejected after being hit.
The U.S. has lost at least 16 MQ-9 Reaper drones over Iran since the war began, and three U.S. F-15 fighter jets were shot down over Kuwait in a "friendly fire incident" early in the conflict, but there were no casualties.
If confirmed by the U.S. military, the shootdown claimed by the IRGC on Friday would be the first of a manned American aircraft by enemy fire during the war, and it would come after repeated assertions by President Trump, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and military commanders that Iran has been largely deprived of attack capabilities and air defenses during the war.
"Now in our 5th week of the campaign, it is my operational assessment that we are making undeniable progress. We don't see their navy sailing. We don't see their aircraft flying, and their air and missile defense systems have largely been destroyed," CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper said Thursday.
A local affiliate of Iran's state TV channel said Friday a prize was on offer for anyone able to "capture the enemy pilot or pilots alive and hand them over to the police."
The Associated Press said the TV broadcast included a written message urging viewers to shoot at any U.S. aircraft seen flying overhead.
Trump says Strait of Hormuz can be "easily" reopened "with a little more time"
President Trump said Friday that Iran's iron grip on the Strait of Hormuz, which has sent oil and gas prices soaring since the U.S. and Israel launched their joint war on Iran 35 days ago, could be released "with a little more time," enabling the U.S. to "TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE."
"With a little more time, we can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE. IT WOULD BE A "GUSHER" FOR THE WORLD???" Mr. Trump said, without explaining what he anticipated changing in the Persian gulf to enable the strait to be easily reopened, or how long he thought it might take.
French and Japanese ships make it through Strait of Hormuz
The CMA CGM Kribi, sailing under a Malta flag and operated by French shipping company CMA CGM, became possibly the first vessel with links to France to pass through the Strait of Hormuz since Iran effectively closed the vital shipping lane, according to the MarineTraffic website.
The ship departed waters off Dubai Thursday and arrived Friday off Muscat, Oman, MarineTraffic data showed.
The vessel's path through the strait, according to MarineTraffic's tracking data, indicates that it took a northerly route, traversing a narrow gap between the Iranian islands of Qeshm and Larak — the latter of which analysts say Iran has been using as a "toll booth" to collect fees as high as $2 million to grant vessels safe passage.
CMA CGM, the world's third-largest container shipping company, declined to comment when contacted by the AP.
Traffic through the strait has dropped by about 90% since the start of the Iran war. Only about 150 vessels, including tankers and container ships, have transited the strait since March 1, according to data firm Lloyd's List Intelligence. Most were linked to Iran and countries including China, India and Pakistan.
A Japanese vessel also completed a safe transit of the strait, the liquid natural gas tanker's owner told the Reuters news agency on Friday, in what would be the first crossing for a Japanese ship since the war started.
The Panama-flagged LNG tanker "SOHAR LNG" crossed the strait and was safe Friday along with its crew off the coast of Oman, the ship's joint owner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines of Japan told Reuters. MarineTraffic also showed the vessel just off Oman's coast, east of the strait.
The Japanese logistics company declined to tell Reuters when the ship transited the strait or whether there was any kind of negotiation with Iran to enable its safe passage.
Japan's Asahi newspaper said it was the first Japanese owned vessel to make it through the strait since the U.S. and Israel launched their war on Iran.
CBS/AP
U.N. Security Council to take up Strait of Hormuz security proposal on Saturday
Iran's ability to wreak havoc in the global economy by paralyzing commercial shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has proved a major strategic advantage, and world leaders have struggled to figure out how to reopen the waterway.
The United Nations Security Council had been set to consider a new proposal from Bahrain on the strait today, but the meeting was postponed to Saturday.
The Council is now expected to vote Saturday on the proposal from Bahrain, which would authorize defensive action to ensure vessels can safely transit the waterway.
Bahrain's initial draft would have allowed countries to "use all necessary means" to secure the strait, but Russia, China and France — who have veto power as permanent members of the Council — expressed opposition to approving the use of force.
CBS/AP
Red Crescent says aid warehouse in Iran hit in airstrike
The Red Crescent charity said Friday that an airstrike had hit one of its warehouses storing relief materials in Bushehr, on Iran's western Persian Gulf coast, as the U.S. and Israel continued strikes across the country.
"This attack took place at a time when, according to the Geneva Conventions and the rules and principles of international humanitarian law, targeting relief equipment and infrastructure is prohibited," the Red Crescent said in a social media post, without attributing any blame for the strike.
The post was accompanied by a video in which a Bushehr Red Crescent Society official showed destroyed vehicles, debris and a crater in the ground.
"The attack occurred at around 05:00 local time on Friday, 3 April, in the Choghadak district of Bushehr County. It destroyed two wheeled containers used for transporting relief supplies, as well as a bus and a rescue vehicle," the Red Crescent said.
Oil prices keep soaring after Trump indicates Iran war likely to intensify with weeks yet to go
Oil prices continued to surge on worries of a prolonged Iran war but most Asian markets that were open rose moderately in cautious trading Friday.
In Europe, trading was closed in France, Germany and Britain for the Good Friday holiday.
U.S. markets trading also was closed, but S&P 500 futures are trading and slipped nearly 0.3% to 6,604.50. Dow futures were down 0.3% at 46,615.00.
Benchmark U.S. crude rose 11.4% to $111.54 a barrel. The price of Brent crude, the international standard, jumped 7.8% to $109.03 per barrel.
"A more extended conflict raises the threat to physical infrastructure, extends disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, and will entail a longer post-war recovery period, with price impacts spilling over later into the year," according to a report from BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions.
The U.S. relies on the Persian Gulf for only a fraction of the oil it imports, but oil is a commodity and prices are set in a global market.
Iran makes new claim to have shot down an American F-35 fighter jet
Iran's state media carried a new claim by the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Friday to have shot down a U.S. F-35 fighter jet.
The jet was "struck and downed over central Iran by the IRGC Aerospace Force's new air defense system," a spokesman for Iran's central military headquarters said in a statement carried by state media. "Due to the severe explosion of the aircraft upon impact and crash, it is unlikely that the pilot ejected safely."
It was the second claim by the IRGC to have shot down an F-35 this week, the first of which was flatly denied by the U.S. military on Thursday.
"All U.S. fighter aircraft are accounted for," U.S. Central Command said in a social media post on Thursday, referring to the claim made by the IRGC on Wednesday to have downed an F-35 over the Iranian Persian Gulf island of Qeshm.
"Iran's IRGC has made the same false claim at least half a dozen times," CENTCOM added in its social media post.
CBS News asked CENTCOM about the new claim by the IRGC on Friday but did not receive an immediate response.
Iranian media posted images on social media showing various items of debris described as parts of a downed F-35, including a photo purported to show a badly damaged tail piece bearing insignia suggesting the debris was part of an aircraft based at RAF Lakenheath air base in the U.K., home to the U.S. Air Forces' 48th Fighter Wing, which includes F-35s.
CBS News has not independently verified the authenticity of the photos shared by Iran's state media.
Iranian attacks damage power, water desalination and oil and gas infrastructure in Gulf states
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said Friday that one of the country's combined power and water desalination plants was "attacked as part of the heinous Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, resulting in material damage to some of the plant's components."
"Technical and emergency teams immediately commenced their work, in accordance with approved emergency plans, to address the repercussions of the incident and ensure continued operational efficiency, in full coordination with security and relevant authorities to secure the affected sites," the ministry said.
Earlier, Kuwait's national Petroleum Corporation said the Al-Ahmadi Port Refinery, one of the largest oil refineries in the region, was hit by an Iranian drone attack, "resulting in fires in several operating units."
The company said emergency crews were "working to contain the fires and prevent their spread."
To the north along the Persian Gulf coast, the government of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates said falling debris from an intercepted Iranian missile or drone struck the state-owned Habshan natural gas processing plant, causing a fire but no injuries.
The UAE's Ministry of Defense had said earlier that air defenses were countering "missile and drone attacks coming from Iran."
Saudi Arabia's defense ministry also reported "intercepting and destroying 6 drones during the past hours" on Friday, as Iran continued its attacks against U.S. Gulf allies despite repeated assertions by the Trump administration that the Islamic Republic's missile and drone launching capacity had been reduced by 90% during more than a month of relentless U.S.-Israeli strikes.
Iranian foreign minister says destroying "unfinished bridges" won't make Iran surrender
"Striking civilian structures, including unfinished bridges, will not compel Iranians to surrender," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday on social media.
His message appeared to be a response to a post from President Trump on Truth Social, in which Mr. Trump wrote, "The biggest bridge in Iran comes tumbling down, never to be used again," along with a video of a bridge being destroyed.
Araghchi said such attacks "only conveys the defeat and moral collapse of an enemy in disarray. Every bridge and building will be built back stronger. What will never recover: damage to America's standing."
"There's one striking difference between the present and the Stone Age: there was no oil or gas being pumped in the Middle East back then," he said, again appearing to reference comments made by both Mr. Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth saying the U.S. would bomb Iran back to the Stone Age.
"Are POTUS and Americans who put him in office sure that they want to turn back the clock?" Araghchi wrote.
Strikes on an Iranian bridge kill 8, local authorities say
A set of strikes on Iran's B1 bridge killed at least eight people and wounded 95 more, Iran's state media said, citing authorities in the Alborz province.
People had gathered under the bridge, which was still under construction, and along the riverbank to celebrate "Nature Day," Iranian state media said.
President Trump referenced the strike on the B1 bridge, located west of Tehran in the city of Karaj, in a social media post earlier Thursday. He urged Iran to "make a deal."
"The biggest bridge in Iran comes tumbling down, never to be used again — Much more to follow!" he said on Truth Social, posting a video of the collapsing bridge.
CBS/AP
Sen. Murphy says "we are losing this war" following Trump address
Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, said in a statement the president's speech Wednesday night was "grounded in a reality that only exists in Donald Trump's mind."
"We are losing this war," Murphy said. "We cannot destroy all their missiles or drones, nor their nuclear program. Iran projects more power in the region than they did before the war, especially if they now permanently control the Strait of Hormuz. We are spending billions we don't have and losing American lives in a war that is destabilizing the world and making us look feckless."