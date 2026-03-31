Sweden's playoff win finalizes Dallas' 2026 group-stage World Cup Schedule

Sweden's win nearly 5,000 miles away on Tuesday clarified the World Cup picture in North Texas, completing Dallas' group‑stage schedule and confirming that another European contender will call the region home during the 2026 tournament.

Sweden will use FC Dallas' facility in Frisco as its official Team Base Camp Training Site, according to a spokesman for FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas.

Sweden clinched the final open spot in Dallas' 2026 FIFA World Cup group‑stage schedule, defeating Poland 3-2 in a UEFA playoff final to join Group F.

According to CBS Sports, Sweden scored on an 88th‑minute winner from Viktor Gyökeres, lifting the team over Poland. The match swung back and forth, with Poland equalizing twice – once in each half – but the Arsenal striker's late goal ultimately secured Sweden's spot in the 2026 tournament.

SOLNA, SWEDEN - MARCH 31: Players and staff of Sweden, Victor Lindelöf (captain), Gabriel Gudmundsson, Lucas Bergvall, Benjamin Nygren, Daniel Svensson, Mattias Svanberg, Jesper Karlström celebrate winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers KO play-offs match between Sweden and Poland at Strawberry Arena on March 31, 2026 in Solna, Sweden. Sebastian Frej / Getty Images

Sweden will face Japan on June 25 at AT&T Stadium – named "Dallas Stadium" for the tournament – in Arlington. Their arrival completes the list of international teams coming to North Texas.

North Texas remains one of the most active host regions in the United States for the 2026 World Cup. Dallas Stadium will host nine matches, including two Round of 32 games, one Round of 16 game, and a semifinal on July 14.

Full group‑stage schedule

June 14: Netherlands vs. Japan (Group F)

June 17: England vs. Croatia (Group L)

June 22: Argentina vs. Austria (Group J)

June 25: Japan vs. Sweden (Group F)

June 27: Jordan vs. Argentina (Group J)

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.