Wife of community leader and SMU alum prepares to move to Mexico after husband's deportation ruling

It's been a grueling seven months for Ella Salazar since U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained her husband, Omar Salazar.

"It was really hard," said Ella Salazar. "It felt, for a little bit, like I was just kind of in a panic attack 24-7."

Now, Ella Salazar is preparing to leave her life in Texas behind and move to Mexico to be with Omar.

This week, an immigration judge denied Omar's request to remain in the United States, ruling he did not meet the legal standard to avoid deportation, despite being married to a U.S. citizen. The couple married while Omar was detained. Ella Salazar said she had to break the news about the decision to Omar.

"Obviously, it's not the decision we wanted, but it was something that we knew was a possibility," Ella Salazar told CBS News Texas. "Kind of just needed a day to be sad, but today, it feels a lot more hopeful, a lot more at peace."

Case complicated by transfers and delays

ICE detained the community leader and SMU alum during a traffic stop last August, after visiting Ella in Lubbock. He was brought to the U.S. from Mexico as a child but didn't qualify for asylum or DACA. His attorneys tell CBS News Texas that his case was complicated, having been transferred among three different judges, with a ruling delayed since February.

"This case illustrates the mass deportation machine at work and the tragic consequences that affect people like Omar, but also U.S. citizens like Ella Salazar," said attorney Jacob Monty. "A sad day for Omar, but a sad day for America, too."

Omar's legal team said an appeal would keep him in detention longer. It's a move, Ella said, that is unlikely. Omar has 60 days to leave the country. He can apply to re-enter, but that process could take three to six years.

Looking ahead despite the setback

Despite the decision, Ella said they're focused on their future together, even if that future begins in Mexico.

"It's definitely not going to break us. I think we've decided to make this an opportunity for us," she said. "He's really happy that he gets to go see his grandparents now. We're definitely really hopeful for the future."