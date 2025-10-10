Texas Rangers introduce new manager Skip Schumaker – watch live

The Texas Rangers are holding an introductory news conference Friday morning for their new manager Skip Schumaker.

Schumaker agreed to a 4-year contract last week, days after the team mutually agreed to part ways with former manager Bruce Bochy.

Schumaker managed the Miami Marlins in 2023 and 2024, and was named National League Manager of the Year in 2023. He spent the past season with the Rangers as a senior advisor for baseball operations.

His coaching résumé also includes time with the St. Louis Cardinals as bench coach in 2022 and with the San Diego Padres from 2018 to 2021, where he served as first base coach and associate manager. He also worked in the Padres' front office from 2016 to 2017 in baseball operations and player development.

Schumaker spent 11 years in the Major Leagues as a player, appearing on the Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds from 2005-2015.

His son Brody, a senior in high school, is committed to play baseball for TCU.

How to watch Skip Schumaker's introductory press conference with the Texas Rangers

What: The Texas Rangers introduce new manager Skip Schumaker

Date: Friday, Oct. 10, 2025

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Online stream: Live on CBS News Texas in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device, and on the CBS News Texas YouTube channel.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change