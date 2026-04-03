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Keller special education teacher charged with unlawfully restraining 4‑year‑old student, police say

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Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Doug Myers,
Marvin Hurst
Marvin Hurst
Marvin Hurst is fascinated with writing more than speaking, but he figured out how to combine the two on television. CBS News Texas welcomed him aboard our digital team in January 2024 before making him a full-time member of our 10 p.m. news team.
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Marvin Hurst

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Keller police have charged a Shady Grove Elementary special education teacher with unlawfully restraining a 4‑year‑old student after investigators corroborated a parent's report with statements from school staff. 

The teacher, Charissa Newport, faces a charge of unlawful restraint of a child younger than 17, according to the Keller Police Department.

On March 3, a parent reported to Keller police that her 4‑year‑old autistic child was held down by a teacher for about 10 minutes during nap time on Feb. 9 at Shady Grove Elementary.

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Charissa Newport   Keller Police Department

Aide told principal what she saw

A teacher's aide later told the principal she witnessed Newport restraining the child, according to police.

Keller police obtained an arrest warrant for Newport on April 1. Newport was arrested at her Keller residence the same day, booked into the Keller Regional Detention Center, and later released on bond, authorities said.

Mother says school waited week to notify family  

In an email to CBS News Texas, the child's mother said her daughter "enrolled in the Early Childhood Intervention program due to autism and a significant speech delay. She is largely nonverbal and unable to advocate for herself."

She also said her daughter's primary classroom teacher "allegedly pinned her down to a nap mat because she would not sleep."

The mother of the alleged 4‑year‑old victim said it took the school seven days to notify her and her husband about the incident.

"As a parent, I was devastated and shocked that such a serious incident involving physical restraint and a disabled child was not immediately reported to me," she said.

Since the alleged incident, she said her daughter wakes up at night screaming.

Investigation remains active

Police say the investigation remains active and are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Garrett at jgarrett@cityofkeller.com.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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