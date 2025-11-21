Rangers allow Adolis García, Jonah Heim and Josh Sborz to enter free agency as title roster breaks up

The Texas Rangers continue dismantling their 2023 World Series-winning roster, allowing ALCS MVP Adolis Garcia and All-Star catcher Jonah Heim to become free agents after both stars struggled at the plate over the past two seasons.

The Rangers also didn't tender 2026 contracts to pitchers Josh Sborz and Jacob Webb.

The team announced the decisions before the 4 p.m. deadline.

Texas also announced it agreed to a one‑year contract with outfielder Sam Haggerty, avoiding arbitration.

Adolis Garcia

Rangers President Chris Young's dismantling of the 2023 World Series Championship roster continued when the team allowed 2023 American League Championship Series Most Valuable Player Adolis Garcia to become a free agent.

The 32-year-old Garcia became a postseason hero for Texas when he drove in a playoff record 15 runs in an epic 7-game ALCS win over the rival Houston Astros in 2023. However, Garcia's play declined over the past two seasons, as he batted just .225 and averaged only 22 homers and 80 runs batted in 2024-25.

A fan favorite during the club's title run, Garcia signed a 2-year, $14 million contract extension after the World Championship season; however, he hasn't been able to match his power numbers since then, and the Rangers have decided to move on rather than tender Garcia a contract offer before Friday's deadline.

Jonah Heim

Another primary player on the Rangers' 2023 World Series Champion team is moving on from Texas.

Catcher Jonah Heim, who made the American League All-Star team two years ago, was also allowed to become a free agent.

The 30-year-old Heim had a breakout season in 2023 when he hit .258 with 18 home runs and 95 runs batted in, not only making the All-Star team but also winning his first American League Gold Glove Award.

However, Heim's batting average plummeted more than 40 points to .217 over the past two seasons. His power numbers also declined, averaging only 12 HRs and 51 RBIs in 2024-25.

The Rangers had faced a Friday deadline on whether to tender Heim a contract offer for the 2026 season, which would have made him salary arbitration-eligible.