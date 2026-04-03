Teen stabbed while walking home in Fort Worth as police search for three attackers, authorities say

A 14‑year‑old boy walking home Thursday afternoon was ambushed and stabbed multiple times by three juveniles in a south Fort Worth neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Hidden Dale Drive, near I‑35 and Risinger Road, where three teenagers reportedly ambushed a 14‑year‑old boy as he walked home, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

The attackers stabbed the teen in the lower abdomen, stomach, and arms, authorities said.

He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, and investigators said they have not identified any of the attackers.

The suspects remain at large.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.