Call for protests, displays of anger from former Hamas leader has North Texas on edge
It is being interpreted as a threat by some, including a local Muslim leader who is instead calling for peace and unity.
It is being interpreted as a threat by some, including a local Muslim leader who is instead calling for peace and unity.
Since Saturday, United States Senator Ted Cruz has condemned the Hamas terror attacks on Israel.
"All of a sudden it's like all hell broke loose."
Harry Schick of Dallas and his wife Sarina were in Israel last Saturday when Hamas, an Islamist militant movement and one of the Palestinian territories' two major political parties -- attacked Israel.
Zeev Bar Yadin is a San Antonio resident who was raised by Israeli immigrants. He attended boarding school abroad and briefly served in the military reserves of Israel. He rushed back amid ongoing attacks from Hamas and is now stationed in northern Israel, leaving his wife, his 1-year-old and his unborn baby in Texas.
What is happening in Israel hits close to home for thousands of North Texans who have friends and family living there.
What is happening in Israel hits close to home for thousands of North Texans who have friends and family living there.
Carrying signs and flags, the group gathered on the infamous grassy knoll off Elm Street.
The day after Hamas militants launched an unprecedented assault on Israel from Gaza early Saturday, The Dallas Palestine Coalition held a rally in downtown Dallas in support of Palestinians now caught in the counter attack.
Like the rest of the world, Texas isn't immune to the impact of Saturday's declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the Hamas militant group attacked Israel.
Like many people across Israel, Mason woke up on Saturday morning to the sound of sirens as the Hamas militant group launched a surprise attack on Israel.
This Saturday, Oct. 14, Texas will be one of the eight states lucky enough to get the best view of the solar eclipse.
More than 2,800 people have been killed in Israel and Gaza during and since the brutal Hamas attack on southern Israel Saturday, authorities on both sides said.
A former Hamas leader called for Friday, Oct. 13 to be a Global Day of Anger in support of the recent Hamas attack on Israel.
President Joe Biden will be in Philadelphia on Friday to announce seven regional clean hydrogen hubs to accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen.
"My gut and wallet tell me it's gonna be a great series," he said.
It is being interpreted as a threat by some, including a local Muslim leader who is instead calling for peace and unity.
Are you ready?! The countdown has begun for the annular solar eclipse this Saturday, Oct. 14. The cosmic event will turn the sun into a "ring of fire."
This Saturday, Oct. 14, Texas will be one of the eight states lucky enough to get the best view of the solar eclipse.
More than 2,800 people have been killed in Israel and Gaza during and since the brutal Hamas attack on southern Israel Saturday, authorities on both sides said.
A former Hamas leader called for Friday, Oct. 13 to be a Global Day of Anger in support of the recent Hamas attack on Israel.
According to a recent government report, an estimated 200,000 firearms are smuggled into Mexico each year. Of those recovered and traced, nearly half come from Texas.
One North Texas university is turning a video game into a crime-fighting tool.
The return of a woman nicknamed the "serial squatter" by eviction attorneys is raising questions about how difficult it can be to evict someone from a home.
A federal jury awarded the 15-year-old son of Tony Timpa $1 million in damages seven years after Timpa died in police custody.
"Why is Texas protecting her? Because she did this once or twice in Colorado and they put her in prison."
Rep. Steve Scalise and Rep. Jim Jordan last week had both announced they were running for the post vacated by Rep. Kevin McCarthy.
Jack Fink breaks down the week's biggest political headlines in a new episode of Eye on Politics.
When you think of the top industries in Texas that drive the economy, the film industry may not be top of mind. But thanks to a recent boost in incentives, show business could be increasing its presence in the Lone Star State.
Since Saturday, United States Senator Ted Cruz has condemned the Hamas terror attacks on Israel.
Jack Fink talks one on one with Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz on the latest out of Israel. They also discuss Cruz running for re-election and Senate Bill 1.
At one of the largest Amazon delivery hubs, associates and drivers are hitting the ground bright and early for Amazon Prime Day.
PRIME faces scrutiny from lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine.
When it comes to finding a place to live in North Texas, renting has become just as competitive and expensive as a home, if not more so.
Dozens of North Texans paid a pool contractor for projects it never completed. Now they're trying to figure out what happens next.
Electric automaker Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles.
Her daughter said Retton is "fighting for her life" and not able to breathe on her own.
A few weeks ago, an FDA advisory panel found a common decongestant in a lot of over the cold medicine doesn't work.
"I try to look at it like I'm not going to be the victim of cancer," Sofia Perry said. "Cancer is gonna be my victim."
It is Mental Illness Awareness Week and the nonprofit "Communities In Schools" is raising awareness while highlighting the ways they can help.
"I heard a presentation about the need for kidney donation. It set off something in my heart, to provide that gift for someone," Pastor Shane Webb said.
A California man who says he was harassed after Elon Musk amplified social media posts that made false claims about him is suing the billionaire.
The federal government is heading toward a shutdown that will disrupt many services, squeeze workers and roil politics.
The Texas Hill Country is home to hundreds of wineries.
The fine is the largest ever for keeping passengers on delayed flights without giving them a chance to leave the plane.
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in front suspension can bend and break.
"My gut and wallet tell me it's gonna be a great series," he said.
If you think things can't get any worse for the Cowboys, think again.
The Texas Rangers' manager said he was really encouraged by how Max Scherzer threw during an off-day session.
The NFL team said in a story posted on its website Thursday that Garrison died overnight. It did not give a cause of death.
For the first time ever, two teams from the same state will square off in the American League Championship Series.
Rudolph Isley was an original member of the family musical group that consisted of him and his brothers O'Kelly "Kelly" Isley Jr. and Ronald Isley.
What sometimes starts out as chaos, occasionally has a way of developing into perfect harmony.
Are you ready?! The countdown has begun for the annular solar eclipse this Saturday, Oct. 14. The cosmic event will turn the sun into a "ring of fire."
Pinkett Smith said she was taken aback by the call.
"I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on, so I'm going to lock the door on the studio for a little bit."
A North Texas mother and father are watching everything happening in Israel and all they can think about is their daughter. Private "Megan Daniels" graduated high school last year but now she's in Israel, fighting for the Israeli Defense Force.
This Saturday, Oct. 14, Texas will be one of the eight states lucky enough to get the best view of the solar eclipse.
Country pop icon Shania Twain is bringing her "Queen of Me" global tour to North Texas Friday, Oct. 13 at the Dickies Arena. And then Saturday, Oct. 14, Jason Aldean will be at the same venue for his "Highway Desperado" concert.
Our Nick Starling spoke with Carnegie Observations Astronomer Dr. John Mulchaey and Perot Museum's Eugene McDermott CEO Dr. Linda Silver about the "Ring of Fire" solar eclipse.
Fans are excited about the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour premiere. The first reviews of the concert film are rave, saying that it lives up to the hype.
Is that the smell of cotton candy, beignets and brisket wafting over Fair Park? It sure is, and we are here for it!
ERCOT is asking residents to conserve electricity use
No one puts these dolls back in their boxes. Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth are pretty in pink!
Babies in the neonatal intensive care units at Texas Health won't be able to go home for this year's Fourth of July, but that doesn't mean they can't join in the festivities.
A tornado struck Matador, killing at least four people, injuring nine.