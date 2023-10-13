North Texas teen Megan Daniels fighting for Israel after joining IDF

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - She graduated from high school last year. Now Megan Daniels, 19, has gone to war.

"We're all very concerned, and we're just terrified for our daughter. We just pray she will be ok," shared Daniels' parents, Eddy and Taryn Daniels of Plano.

Following Hamas' terrorist attack over the weekend, which pushed Israel to declare war against the Palestinian militant group, Daniels called her parents from the country.

"She called us to say, 'Mom, Dad, I'm safe. I'm at my base.' I said 'what do you mean?' And she said the bombings started; hadn't made the news in the U.S. yet... And when she called us later in the day, the full enormity of what had happened came down," shared Eddy Daniels. "It was not just a regular bombing run, which happens there more often than you'd like to admit."

The Daniels said their daughter was inspired after a trip to Israel while in middle school, to learn more about its history and culture. It was life-changing, according to her parents, spurring Daniels' to join the Israel Defense Forces, or IDF.