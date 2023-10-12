Dallas couple returns home from Jerusalem: "We left our hearts in Israel"

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - "All of a sudden it's like all hell broke loose."

Harry and Sarina Schick of Dallas and their two sons in Israel. CBS News Texas

Harry Schick of Dallas and his wife Sarina were in Israel last Saturday when Hamas, an Islamist militant movement and one of the Palestinian territories' two major political parties -- attacked Israel.

As of Thursday, IDF officials said that more than 1,200 Israelis were killed, more than 3,000 others injured. In Gaza — where nearly half of the Palestinians who live there are children under 14 — more than 1,200 people, including hundreds of children, were killed in Israel's counter-attacks.

The Schick's could have never imagined two weeks ago that their visit to see family would end with bombs falling.

"Everything was great. Everything was beautiful, the weather was great," said Schick.

The day after Hamas' unprecedented assault, and even though Israel was officially at war, Schick had to run an errand with his son to Netanya, a Mediterranean resort city in central Israel.

"For me I didn't feel secure at all. We went to Netanya after Jerusalem on that Sunday and I was nervous the whole time going in the car," shared Schick. "They told us Israel was under attack... but at the beginning we had a hard time believing it. Then, they told us no you have to go down to the shelter."

The Schick's oldest son, who was studying in Jerusalem has decided to return to America. But the couple's daughter, six grandchildren and Harry's 97-year-old mother remain in Israel. Other relatives have stayed behind, including some who are fighting on the frontlines.

"It's heartbreaking because even though we are here we've left so much of our heart in Israel," said Sarina. "We feel bad leaving. It's almost like they're in this horrible situation, and we just leave to go back home to our safety but we don't have any choice."