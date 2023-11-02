North Texas organizations advocate for Jewish community amid spike in antisemitic incidents

TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Two North Texas organizations are advocating for the Jewish community since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants on Israel, and following the Anti-Defamation League's release of information showing a significant rise in antisemitic incidents across the country.

A blog on the group's site reports 312 antisemitic incidents from last month's assault, through Oct. 23, up from 64 in the same time period last year. Of the 312 incidents, 190 were directly linked to the Israel-Hamas war, according to the nonprofit that fights extremism. Additionally, the spike included a 388% increase in incidents of harassment, vandalism and/or assault compared to that same time period in 2022.

"When conflict erupts in Israel, antisemitic incidents soon follow in the U.S. and globally," said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO. "From white supremacists in California displaying antisemitic banners on highway overpasses to radical anti-Zionists harassing Jewish people because of their real or perceived support for the Jewish state, we are witnessing a disturbing rise in antisemitic activity here while the war rages overseas."

Despite the North Atlantic ocean separating Texas from the conflict, The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum said the war is causing uncertainty within the community.

Calling antisemitism "the world's oldest hatred," the museum released a statement expressing its shock at "the alarming antisemitism erupting worldwide."

Here's more of their statement:

On October 7, Hamas launched a vicious attack against the people of Israel, the world's only Jewish country. In answer to Israel's military response to defend itself, Jews around the world have faced antisemitic harassment, threats, and violence. Our Jewish friends, neighbors, and families are terrified, and we need to stand with them. The Anti-Defamation League reports that there has been an almost 400% increase in antisemitic incidents in our country since October 7, and other countries are experiencing similar upsurges. These include vile threats of violence against Jewish students and faculty on many college campuses, harassment of Jews in their homes, and the horrible trolling of Jews on social media. To name just a few incidents outside the U.S., a mob stormed a Russian airport and hunted for Jewish passengers on a flight from Tel Aviv, while in Paris, Jewish homes were marked with painted Stars of David in an echo of the Holocaust.

Also in Dallas, the Christian organization, Passage, raised more than $600,000 to send to two Israeli communities impacted by the surprise, Oct. 7 attack.

"Our friends in Israel and our Jewish friends here at home are under attack, and we are committed to showing them that they have friends in the Christian community who are willing to be bold and speak up in support. If our Jewish friends are afraid, are fearing for their lives, we must let them know they're not alone," said Scott Phillips, CEO of Passages.

The organization, which has taken more than 11,000 Christian students to Israel, also hosted an advocacy conference is support of Israel.

During the last weekend of October, more than 300 Christians prayed for the Israeli hostages by name.

"There is another reality occurring apart from what we see in the news around the Israel-Hamas war and on university campuses, and seeing over 150 young people mobilize to stand with Israel this weekend showed that, " said Phillips. "Universities are not only full of pro-Hamas rallies and attacks against Jewish students, but also young Christians who are dedicated to standing by the courage of their inspiring Jewish classmates. If there is one thing we can do, it's show the Jewish people that they are not alone."

Hamas seized more than 230 hostages from Israel during its bloody Oct. 7 terror rampage. The terror organization also killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians that day. It has also claimed — without offering any evidence — that more than 50 of the hostages were killed by Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip during the last three weeks.

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said Israel's bombs have killed more than 8,500 people, two-thirds of them women and children.