Have conversations with your children about war between Israel & Hamas, psychologists say

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Horrifying images of the war in Israel are making their rounds online and even on children's social media.

A warning from a Hamas spokesperson is circulating saying the organization will post murders of civilians it has captured. In response, many schools across the country are urging parents to delete their children's social media apps.

Phycologists recommend having age-appropriate conversations with children about the war.

"These are stressful topics and so, parents need to recognize that their kids are going to be hearing about them," board certified clinical child psychologist, Dr. Jasmine Ghannadpour, said. "We want them to trust that they can come to parents and ask them questions and have parents give them honest answers; not necessarily what they think is going to make them feel better or make them feel comfortable."

