Thousands march in Dallas for cease-fire, released hostages in the Israel-Hamas War

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - At least 3,000 protesters are marching through the streets of downtown Dallas calling for a Free Palestine and a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War.

"It is just atrocities that we see with the videos," said Mohammad Asmar, with the Palestinian Children Relief Fund. "Children that are in pieces, fathers that are carrying their children in plastic bags, whatever remains of their children. Just makes us think, what is it that we can do? The only thing that we can do here is step up. We're in the greatest country in the world, America, but unfortunately, we're not being heard. We want to be heard."

In North Dallas, hundreds gathered in support of Israel at Salado Park in Dallas Sunday afternoon as well. They say they stand with Israel and are calling for the release of the more than 200 hostages Hamas kidnapped from Israel earlier this month.

"We are here to march to make it be known to make it be seen that we are standing, marching together against evilness, against that and those evil murderers," said Rabbi Yizhak Meir Sabo. "Hamas, Nazi murderers jumped upon us and raped and murdered elderly and kids and kidnapped kids into Gaza."

There was a notable Dallas police presence at both rallies.