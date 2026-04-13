Stars rally past Maple Leafs 6-5 as Mavrik Bourque records first NHL hat trick

Mavrik Bourque had his first NHL hat trick and added an assist as the Dallas Stars rallied from a pair of deficits and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 on Monday night.

Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist and Wyatt Johnston and Arttu Hyry also score for playoff-bound Dallas, which rallied from deficits of 3-0 and 5-3.

Casey DeSmith made 22 saves for the Stars, who are locked into the Central Division's No. 2 seed. Matt Duchene had three assists.

William Nylander had a goal and two assists and Jacob Quillan netted his first NHL goal. John Tavares, Nick Robertson and Max Domi also scored for Toronto (32-35-14) in its final home game.

Artur Akhtyamov stopped 26 shots in his second start. Matthew Knies had two assists.

Maple Leafs forward Ryan Tverberg made his NHL debut. The 24-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ontario was a seventh-round pick at the 2020 draft and the third player in as many games to see his first NHL action for Toronto, joining forward Luke Haymes (Thursday) and defenseman William Villeneuve (Saturday).

The Stars will have home-ice advantage against the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the playoffs.

Tavares opened the scoring with his 564th career point for Toronto, passing Bob Pulford for sole possession of 11th on the franchise's all-time list.

Stars: At the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

Maple Leafs: At the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.