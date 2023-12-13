FBI and DHS warn of holiday violence amid Israel-Hamas war

NORTH TEXAS - The FBI is warning that ongoing tensions related to the Israel-Hamas war have likely heightened the threat of "lone actor violence targeting large public gatherings throughout the winter."

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 11: A view of the 'ceasefire' sign as a community of Jewish groups gather outside of the White House during the fifth night of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza in Washington DC, United States on December 11, 2023. Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Included as potential targets, are holiday-related, faith-based, New Year's Eve and First Amendment protected events related to the conflict. Those targets "likely remain attractive to lone actors inspired by a range of ideologies due to their accessibility and symbolic nature," according to the FBI.

The Department of Homeland Security and National Counterterrorism Center joined the FBI in saying the announcement isn't in response to anything specific. But, "these targets likely remain attractive to lone actors inspired by a range of ideologies due to their accessibility and symbolic nature," the FBI stated in a news release.

Since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, various foreign terrorist media organizations have called for lone actor attacks in the United States, according to the FBI.

The bureau also shared that racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists have increased calls for violence and celebrated attacks on the Jewish community since the war started. A spike in reporting on potential hate crimes or other criminal violations from the public, local law enforcement partners was also mentioned in the FBI announcement.

The United States has also seen an increase in hoax bomb and active shooter threats targeting synagogues across the country.

To report any leads, threats, or suspected criminal activity, click here.