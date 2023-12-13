Watch CBS News
Local News

FBI and DHS warn of holiday violence amid Israel-Hamas war

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS - The FBI is warning that ongoing tensions related to the Israel-Hamas war have likely heightened the threat of "lone actor violence targeting large public gatherings throughout the winter."

Hundreds gather in Washington DC for Jewish Hanukkah vigil, call for cease-fire in Gaza
WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 11: A view of the 'ceasefire' sign as a community of Jewish groups gather outside of the White House during the fifth night of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza in Washington DC, United States on December 11, 2023. Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Included as potential targets, are holiday-related, faith-based, New Year's Eve and First Amendment protected events related to the conflict. Those targets "likely remain attractive to lone actors inspired by a range of ideologies due to their accessibility and symbolic nature," according to the FBI. 

The Department of Homeland Security and National Counterterrorism Center joined the FBI in saying the announcement isn't in response to anything specific. But, "these targets likely remain attractive to lone actors inspired by a range of ideologies due to their accessibility and symbolic nature," the FBI stated in a news release. 

Since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, various foreign terrorist media organizations have called for lone actor attacks in the United States, according to the FBI. 

The bureau also shared that racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists have increased calls for violence and celebrated attacks on the Jewish community since the war started. A spike in reporting on potential hate crimes or other criminal violations from the public, local law enforcement partners was also mentioned in the FBI announcement. 

The United States has also seen an increase in hoax bomb and active shooter threats targeting synagogues across the country. 

To report any leads, threats, or suspected criminal activity, click here

Annie Gimbel
head-shot.jpg

Annie Gimbel is an Emmy-nominated digital journalist for CBS News Texas. She was previously a reporter for NBC 5 KXAS television, which launched a digital channel, both on-air and online exclusively using reports she produced, wrote, shot and edited. A fluent French speaker, Annie's stories have been featured nationally on: CBS News, CBS Moneywatch, CNN, Culture Map, Drudge Report, Entertainment Tonight, ET News, and TMZ to name a few. She covers breaking news, often focusing on crime, politics, aerospace & defense, science, international conflicts, lifestyle stories and more.

First published on December 13, 2023 / 3:22 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.